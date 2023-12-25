Apples Never Fall: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

You can never have too many excellent mystery properties out there if there’s one thing we can learn from the present TV scene. As evidenced by shows like “Only Murders in the Building” and “Severance,” as well as ventures like Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” series, the general public’s need for tales of this kind remains insatiable.

So it’s hardly surprising that Peacock’s new TV series, “Apples Never Fall,” will be another attempt at the genre.

“Apples Never Fall” has an impressive cast of seasoned creatives from the worlds of cinema and television, and its captivating protagonist will surely pique the interest of movie aficionados. It has the potential to be one of the finest mystery series of late if everything falls into place as planned.

While there is still a lack of information on the project, what little there is gives curious viewers a good idea of what to anticipate when the series debuts. All the information we have on “Apples Never Fall” thus far is this.

Apples Never Fall Release Date

The 2024 mystery drama series Apples Never Fall, produced by Peacock and starring Alison Brie, Sam Neil, and Annette Bening, has premiered with first pictures and a release window. Jake Lacy, Georgia Flood, Conor Merrigan Turner, and more will headline the March 2024 debut of the series, which will air exclusively on Peacock.

Apples Never Fall Cast

Annette Bening as Joy Delaney

Sam Neill as Stan Delaney

Alison Brie as Amy Delaney

Jake Lacy as Troy Delaney

Conor Merrigan Turner as Logan Delaney

Essie Randles as Brooke Delaney

Georgia Flood as Savannah

Dylan Thuraisingham as Detective Ethan Remy

Jeanine Serralles as Detective Elena Camacho

Jordon Mahar as Jacob Azinovic

Nate Mann as Simon Barrington

Paula Andrea Placido as Gina Solis

Katrina Lenk as Lucia Fortino

Timm Sharp as Monty Fortino

Pooja Shah as Indira Chaundry

Quentin Plair as Tyler Cruz

Apples Never Fall Plot

With over a million copies sold, author Liane Moriarty’s 2021 book is the basis for the next series. Famous for her works such as “Big Little Lies” and “Nine Perfect Strangers,” Moriarty explores the family drama genre with this captivating series. Joy and Stan Delaney, two retired tennis instructors, and their four grown children are at the center of the plot.

Their peaceful retirement is shattered when a wounded lady shows up at their home for no apparent reason. After that, Joy vanishes, and her children go out on a quest to reveal the family’s and the tennis world’s terrible truths. The series explores the secret history of a family and goes into the question of whether we can genuinely know the people closest to us.

Apples Never Fall Creators

According to a press release from Peacock, “Apples Never Fall” features two names that stand out among the many famous executive producers involved in the project. Melanie Marnich is not only writing, executive producing, and running the show for “Apples Never Fall,” but she has also written for the Showtime drama “The Affair” and the Netflix series “The OA,” both of which were canceled too soon.

Among the many notable names on the “Apples Never Fall” executive roster are David Heyman (“Marriage Story”), Liane Moriarty (“Love, Victor”), Jillian Share (“Pacific Rim”), and Albert Page. With such a diverse cast hailing from many film and television projects, “Apples Never Fall” seems to be well-established creatively.

Apples Never Fall Episodes

Apples Never Fall has not yet made an official statement about the episode guide. But according to IMDb, there are four episodes of the series listed. There may be no more than 10 episodes of the next mystery drama, as is typical for miniseries.

Apples Never Fall Trailer

The availability and release date of the “Apples Never Fall” clip are both up in the air at this point. Its release is not anticipated until early next year, at the earliest.

Where to watch Apples Never Fall?

The Peacock original series Apples Never Fall will only be accessible via the subscription streaming platform. The series may be accessible on other streaming services, such as Stan in Australia, Sky or BBC in the UK and other European countries, and/or Prime Video, for overseas areas where Peacock is not available. However, you may also expect updates on this.