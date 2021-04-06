Shingeki no Kyojin: This is what the fourth season looks like in the style of Wit Studio

Fans of Shingeki no Kyojin originally they were distraught when it was revealed that Wit Studio I would not finish the series of anime that started, with MAP study taking the reins of the fourth and final season of the anime franchise created by Hajime Isayama.

Now a fan has created a fantastic interpretation of what the latest installments would look like in the original style. Although MAPPA did a great job in temporada 4 de Attack on Titan, it doesn’t hurt to imagine what it would have looked like Eren Jaeger with the classic style of Wit.

Reddit artist Miomeir shared this excellent rendition of what one of the most tense scenes of season four could have been with Wit Studio at the helm, as Eren holds Mikasa, Armin, and Gabi hostage as he attempts to enact the Euthanasia Plan with his brother Zeke, the Titan Beast:

Photo: Reddit Miomeir “Season 4 Eren in the style of Wit Studio”

When will the Shingeki no Kyojin anime end?

With the first half of the fourth season coming to a close recently, Shingeki no Kyojin’s audiences will have to wait until early next year 2022 to see how the Survey Corps story comes to an end.

Wit Studio is not only known for Hajime Isayama’s anime, but also for bringing characters such as Vinland Saga and The Great Pretender, with more on the horizon for study. The Truth News It reminds you that Wit passed the torch to MAPPA in the best way and even Isayama congratulated both studios.

MAPPA is certainly not far behind when it comes to the anime they have under their belt, with characters like The God of High School and Jujutsu Kaisen (Anime of the Year at the 2021 Crunchyroll Awards). How do you think Shingeki no Kyojin will end? The original Attack on Titan manga will come to an end on March 9.

