Where to Watch Culprits Season 1?

In the eight episodes of the darkly comedic drama series Culprits, which airs on Hulu and Disney Plus, a band of outcasts pulls off a classic British robbery and ultimately meets their tragic end.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Eddie Izzard, and Niamh Algar are the stars of Culprits. Renowned executive producer Stephen Garrett (The Undoing, The Night Manager) and filmmaker J. Blakeson (I Care a Lot, The Disappearance of Alice Creed) are part of the creative team behind the thriller From Character 7.

Everything you wanted to understand about Culprits on Hulu and Disney Plus is right here.

Where to watch Culprits?

The program will first appear on Disney+, but streaming behemoth Hulu has also bought the rights to carry Culprits. The show’s debut date for Disney+ in the US has not been announced yet, but it will be available on the service in the UK and Ireland. Nevertheless, the program is available to US-based Hulu members.

You can watch the first season of Culprits on Hulu. You may watch movies, TV series, and original content, as well as on-demand and live TV, via the subscription streaming service. Other well-known series that you can watch on Hulu include Normal People, Atlanta, How I Met Your Mother, and many more.

Culprits Cast

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Joe Petrus / David Marking / Muscle

Gemma Arterton as Dianne Harewood / Brain

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Officer

Niamh Algar as Inga Beatrice / Specialist / Psycho

Kamel El Basha as Youssef Mizouni / Cracker

Tara Abboud as Azar Mizouni / Greaseman

Karl Collins as Fixer

Vincent Riotta as Marcello Bari / Driver

Amara Karan as Doctor, a medical professional

Tom Mothersdale as Anton Irving / Right Hand

Mark Field as Robert Yates / Fuse

Laura Morgan as Soldier

Ned Dennehy as Devil

Kevin Vidal as Jules

Maria Nash as Frankie

Baeyen Hoffman as Bud

Eddie Izzard as Vincent Hawkes

Juliet Cowan as Marian / The Intermediary

Morgan Kelly as Kyle Bedrosian

Uriel Emil as Malek Mizouni

Nathan Welsh as Colin Burnham

Culprits Plot

There is a twist in Culprits that makes it unlike any other criminal drama! Once the team has dispersed following a major theft, the eight episodes pick up where they left off.

The plot doesn’t stop with the heist, however; criminal guru Dianne Harewood (Gemma Arterton) assembles a team of experts to pull it off. Once their strategy is executed, the gang decides to disperse around the globe, each taking a new identity and using their portion of the cash. They have no intention of ever seeing each other again.

With his fiancée Jules (Kevin Vidal), two children, and plans to transform a shuttered hardware shop into a neighborhood restaurant, team member Joe Petrus (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett) finds the solution to be unexpectedly simple three years later.

But when Joe finds out that one of the group’s former members was murdered in Italy, his ambition to spend the rest of his life in peaceful obscurity is dashed.

Now he wonders whether their escape wasn’t as clean as they thought it was. Concerned that his family’s safety is in jeopardy, Joe decides he must go back to the UK to find Dianne and the other gang members.

The issue then becomes: who is banging them off, and why are they being targeted individually by an assassin? Is the heist group betraying them, or is there an outside enemy? As soon as the murders start, the surviving members of the organization will undoubtedly start to become even more paranoid.

This eight-part series weaves in and out of the current day and the events leading up to the murder.

Culprits Trailer

To give fans a taste of what to expect from the program, the producers have put up an official trailer. At the same time, the eight episodes will revolve around the lives of a gang of formerly incarcerated individuals after a theft.

While rescuing themselves and their loved ones must be their first concern, it is equally important to determine whether the killer is an insider betrayal or an outsider. An emotional revelation involving Joe’s family adds depth to the action-packed plot, which centers on Joe Petrus and criminal mastermind Dianne Harewood.

Culprits Review

The show’s gradual storytelling is its strongest suit; this method of keeping viewers engaged avoids the use of cheap gotcha cliffhangers that are quickly addressed in the following episode.

There are many twists and turns throughout the season, as well as many hidden motives, secrets, lies, crosses, and double-crosses. Some crucial parts of the narrative are kept hidden for much longer than they would be in other series, and Blakeson is smart about how much detail is presented.