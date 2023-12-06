Kaos: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Chaos, a dark comedy series based on Greek mythology, is in development at Netflix. After much anticipation, we are now hearing further casting news and series specifics about the upcoming program.

Jeff Goldblum, David Thewlis, Debi Mazar, Aurora Perrineau, Janet McTeer, and Stanley Townsend are all part of the brilliant ensemble cast that will be featured in Chaos, which was written and developed by Charlie Covell of The End of the F***ing World. The principal director of the series is Georgi Banks-Davies, known for her work on Paper Girls and I Hate Suzie. The second block of episodes will be directed by Runyararo Mapfumo, known for his work on Sex Education.

Kaos

According to Deadline, the announcement of Kaos happened in 2018, thus it has been in the works for quite some time. Production on the series is underway in Spain after its formal greenlight last year.

Jennifer Featherstone (Chernobyl), Chris Fry (Chernobyl), Georgi Banks-Davies (I Hate Suzie), and Nina Lederman are executive producers of Kaos, which was commissioned by Sophie Klein and Anne Mensah for Netflix. Producers for the show include Harry Munday and Katie Carpenter, who worked together on Landscapers.

Kaos Release Date

Is the release date of “Kaos” known at this time? Put simply, no, we are not. To reach theaters near you, “Kaos” had to overcome a complicated series of hurdles, just like every production that encountered the COVID-19 speedbump. Deadline and other media sites revealed the show’s straight-to-series order on June 10, 2018, which led to the initial announcement by Netflix. We have now discovered that there will be eight episodes in the series.

Creator Charlie Covell finally spoke to the Radio Times in October 2019 to fill us in on her newest creation after more than a year of silence. Covell said, “We should start shooting late June next year, and then it would be on TV in 2021, I hope.” He went on to say that the production’s planning stage was going swimmingly. ”

Unfortunately, the creation of films in the United States and the United Kingdom came to a halt for about a year due to the pandemic. Having said that, in August of 2022, it was announced that shooting had finally begun in Spain for the next “Kaos” season, which was a nice surprise for fans of the show. The release date of “Kaos” on Netflix is still up in the air, but production is continuing.

Kaos Cast

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus

Janet McTeer as Hera

Cliff Curtis as Poseidon

David Thewlis as Hades

Killian Scott as Orpheus

Debi Mazar as Medusa

Aurora Perrineau as Riddy

Misia Butler as Caneus

Leila Farzad as Ari

Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus

Rakie Ayola

Stanley Townsend

Billie Piper

Fady Elsayed

Kaos Plot

Zeus, an incredibly powerful but insecure god, began to worry about the end of his rule when he saw a wrinkle on his forehead, which he took to be a sign that the world was coming to an end. After six people were involved with the old prophecy, which may have been about his downfall as king and the end of the world, he grew paranoid and furious about his falsehoods. At the same time, the six people begin to learn about their interconnections and massive plots involving the Greek gods.

Kaos Director

Could you tell me who came up with the idea for “Kaos?” Along with Covell, the series will be directed by Runyararo Mapfumo, who has experience working on Netflix’s popular adolescent series “Sex Education.” Georgi Banks-Davies is also attached to the project. Considering Banks-Davies’s previous work as director of the critically acclaimed HBO series “I Hate Suzie,” it seems that she is enlisting the help of Billie Piper, who starred in that episode.

Kaos Trailer

No. There will be no trailer or teaser for the program anytime soon since shooting has not yet wrapped.

Kaos Filming Locations

According to several production sources, filming for Chaos took place in May 2022 in London, UK, and Spain, more precisely in Marbella. Axarquía, Malaga City, Seville, Madrid, Valencia, and the Costa del Sol were among the Spanish locations where shooting also occurred.

Kaos Episodes

Although there had been rumors that there were ten episodes in the early stages of production, The Hollywood Reporter has verified that Netflix’s Chaos will consist of eight episodes. With a total running duration of 480 minutes, each episode will be 60 minutes long.