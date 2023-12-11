In the science fiction psychological thriller series “Beacon23,” based on the short story series of the same name by Hugh Howey, two individuals find themselves trapped within a remote space lighthouse. Zak Penn’s mystery drama series benefits from the stellar acting of Hollywood heavyweights Lena Headey, Stephan James, Marnie McPhail, Daniel Malik, Carolina Bartczak, and Tara Rosling. You may be curious to learn more about this series because of the suspenseful story points and science-fiction aspects that keep fans glued to their screens with each episode.

Where to watch Beacon 23?

The most recent episodes of Beacon 23 will premiere on MGM+, the exclusive streaming platform for the US since it is the only platform that has permission to air the series. Other parts of the world have not yet had access to MGM+. Nevertheless, those outside of the US may catch up on the newest episodes by subscribing to MGM+’s content hub or channel on Amazon Prime Video. MGM+ provides a huge library of programs and movies.

Beacon 23 Release Date

Season one of Beacon 23 will have eight episodes and air from November 12th to December 24th, 2023, as previously reported. The science fiction thriller Goodness will air weekly on MGM+ at 12:00 a.m. ET (U.S. Eastern Time) every Friday.

Beacon 23 Cast

Lena Headey as Aster Calyx

Stephan James as Halan Kai Nelson

Natasha Mumba as Harmony

Marnie McPhail as Kanadey

Daniel Malik as Finch

Carolina Bartczak as Dr. Ree Avalon

Cyrus Faird as Tech Wrecker

Hannah Melissa Scott as Teenage Aster

Tara Rosling as Randall

Sydney Ozerov-Meyer as Grisha

Beacon 23 Plot

In a dismal future set in the year 2300, a distant lighthouse in space ensures the safe navigation of ships in Zak Penn’s sci-fi thriller. One individual, known as the beacon keeper, is responsible for overseeing all of the lighthouses. A customized AI system assists the Beacon Keepers, making their work a little easier.

The titular lighthouse once, owing to a malfunction, mistakenly signaled the passing of an intergalactic spacecraft named The Crest, which led to the ship’s catastrophic collision with dark matter. The lighthouse keeper, Halan Kai Nelson, played by Stephan James, miraculously saves one of the passengers, Aster Calyx, portrayed by Lena Headey.

Not long after awakening at the lighthouse, Aster begins to doubt Halan’s sincerity and learns that he is not who he seems to be. But Aster isn’t without her secrets.

Beacon 23 Episodes

Episode 01 – “Corbenic”: Nov. 12

Episode 02 – “Wreckers”: Nov. 12

Episode 03 – “Why Can’t We Go On as Three?”: Nov. 19



Episode 04 – “God in the Machine”: Nov. 26

Episode 05 – “Rocky”: Dec. 3

Episode 06 – “Beacon Twenty Three”: Dec. 10

Episode 07 – “End Transmission”: Dec. 17

Episode 08 – “Adamantine”: Dec. 24

Beacon 23 Trailer

Beacon 23, the new drama starring Lena Headey, has a trailer that has just debuted. Lena Headey, known for her role as Cersei Lannister in the blockbuster HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones, will portray Aster Calyx, a character awakened from her slumber as her ship approaches a light on the edge of the known cosmos.

Though it soon becomes clear that Calyx had a plan to reach this specific lonely outpost, the video opens with her waking on the titular beacon. But her attempts to learn more about Halan Kai Nelson (James), the beacon keeper, don’t pan out as planned, and a convoluted game ensues in which the intentions of all parties involved remain unclear.

Additionally, the presence of an artificial intelligence entity in the video further complicates Beacon 23’s central conflict. An artificial intelligence entity may prove to be the beacon’s biggest danger, even though there are only two people on board. One or both of them may not make it through their quest to understand the artifact and one another without cooperating.

Beacon 23: Is it based on a book?

Beacon 23, an MGM+ TV series, is technically based on a novel. The source material is Hugh Howey’s collection of short tales. In 2015, Hugh Howey originally published these five short tales as five separate collections under the same title, before subsequently compiling them into a single book.