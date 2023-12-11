For some reason, terrible video games have an eerie allure. Playing a game for laughs and speedrunning is a great way to switch off your brain sometimes. Rakurou Hizutome loves doing it. He has Shangri-La Frontier next on his list of games to play. Unbeknownst to him, he may be receiving much more than he anticipated.

An anime adaptation of a manga concerning video games is Shangri-La Frontier. What more could a die-hard fan desire? If that piques your interest, keep reading to learn everything there is to understand about Shangri-La Frontier. Characters and release date for the Shangri-La Frontier anime

If you’re a fan of the Shangri-La Frontier anime, you may note October 1, 2023, on Crunchyroll as the premiere date. The official Japanese website for the series just revealed this thrilling announcement, creating excitement among fans worldwide.

Where to watch Shangri-La Frontier?

The show releases new episodes weekly starting in October 2023. After debuting on MBS and TBS, two Japanese streaming channels, Crunchyroll has brought it to fans all over the world. As an anime lover living outside of Japan, you may easily watch this engaging series on Crunchyroll.

Shangri-La Frontier Plot

The tale takes place in the not-too-distant future when full-immersion VR games are the norm and games with older display displays are considered antiquated. Since the popularity of these games, numerous “trash games” have emerged, characterized by their hasty development, numerous bugs, and failure to adapt to visual technology advancements.

As the “trash game hunter,” Rakuro Hizutome plays these often-loathed games under the alias Sunraku until he becomes an expert at them, even though they are notoriously glitchy. Rakuro is experiencing burnout syndrome after completing the massive “Faeria Chronicle Online” garbage game.

He takes the advice of the proprietor of his go-to gaming shop, “RockRoll,” and purchases the critically acclaimed and commercially successful “Shangri-La Frontier,” a full-immersion virtual reality game that has 30 million registered users. As Sunraku, the player character in Shangri-La Frontier, he utilizes his expertise as a garbage game hunter in the world, where his abilities prove invaluable.

Shangri-La Frontier Cast

Sunraku Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Eric Vale (English)

Voiced by: Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Eric Vale (English) Psyger-0 Voiced by: Azumi Waki (Japanese); Corey Pettit (English)

Voiced by: Azumi Waki (Japanese); Corey Pettit (English) Arthur Pencilgon Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa

Voiced by: Yoko Hikasa Oikatzo Voiced by: Makoto Koichi

Voiced by: Makoto Koichi Emul Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Molly Zhang (English)

Voiced by: Rina Hidaka (Japanese); Molly Zhang (English) Vysache Voiced by: Akio Otsuka

Voiced by: Akio Otsuka Psyger-100 Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori

Voiced by: Yumiri Hanamori Animalia Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi

Voiced by: Sayaka Senbongi Orcelott Voiced by: Seiichiro Yamashita

Voiced by: Seiichiro Yamashita Setsuna Amatsuki / Setsuna of Bygone Days Voiced by: Asami Seto

Voiced by: Asami Seto Wethermon the Tombguard Voiced by: Show Hayami

Shangri-La Frontier Production Studio

C2C will be animating Shangri-La Frontier, with Kodansha serving as producer. When people think of the anime business, Kodansha usually comes up. Its name has been associated with hundreds of anime since its establishment in 1909. Their most famous works are Attack on Titan, Noragami, and Your Lie in April.

C2C is a lesser-known firm in comparison to Kodansha. It debuted in 2006 and has since animated a small number of episodes. Its time to shine may come at Shangri-La Frontier. They have animated Tsukimichi Moonlit Fantasy, Wandering Witch, and World End.

Shangri-La Frontier Episodes

There are 24 episodes of Shangri-La Frontier. On October 1, 2023, the animated version of the same name released its first chapter, based on a web book series published in Japan. Episode 12 will serve as the midseason finale, while the remaining 23 episodes will make up the first season.

Shangri-La Frontier Creators

Toshiyuki Kubooka and Hiroki Ikeshita direct the series, with Kubooka being well-known for his work on the Berserk: The Golden Age films. In addition to him, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu is the team’s leader when it comes to developing scripts and composing shows.

Ayumi Kurashima has been in charge of character design and animation, while Satoshi Sakai is in charge of action and effects direction. Because music is such an integral aspect of media creation, MONACA has composed the score for this anime.

Shangri-La Frontier Trailer

In the trailer, Rakurou Hezutome is portrayed as a gamer with aspirations to play and complete every game. It was then that he learned about Shanthi-La Frontier, a new virtual reality game. Thus, he finds himself in a forest upon entering the game and proceeds to flee.

We then get our first look at Rakurou Hezutome’s gaming persona. The fact that this individual possesses a human body and a bird’s head contributes to his hilarious nature. Because of this, the character becomes even more distrustful. I would think that the anime has fairly excellent animation quality.

There are a lot of other characters in the trailer besides him. An armored warrior brandishes a massive sword. A girl with a spear engages in combat with a small group of villains.

In a different scenario, a girl uses the might of her fist to attempt self-defense. Once again, our hero, Rakurou Hezutome, faces off against a gigantic wolf in a solitary battle before finally confronting the guy with the rabbit’s face. Later on, Rakurou Hezutome encounters the two females we’ve met before.

Conclusion

Anime lovers and those passionate about the source material eagerly anticipate the premiere of Shangri-La Frontier. A lot of people are looking forward to it because of the talented actors, intriguing storyline, and talented production crew. The anime premiered on Crunchyroll on October 1, 2023, giving fans all across the globe an opportunity to see the thrill unfold.