An emotionally charged drama airing on Channel 4 in the UK and STARZ in the US, The Couple Next Door delves into suburbia claustrophobia, and the fallout of pursuing your deepest ambitions.

The couple, Evie and Pete, played by Eleanor Tomlinson of Poldark and Alfred Enoch of Harry Potter, relocate into an affluent neighborhood in the United Kingdom. After becoming close to their next-door neighbors Danny and Becka, played by Sam Heughan and Jessica De Gouw, respectively, they had a sexual encounter that altered the course of their lives irrevocably.

Where to watch The Couple Next Door?

Channel 4’s new steamy drama The Couple Next Door premiered on Monday, November 27, and viewers in the UK may watch it for free (with a valid TV license). You can watch each episode as it airs or catch up on all six right now online. Outside of the United Kingdom? Watch Channel 4 online via a virtual private network (VPN). Starz will air it in the United States and Canada in early 2024.

The Couple Next Door Release Date

Starting on December 1, 2023, viewers in Australia will be able to watch the highly anticipated series “The Couple Next Door” on Foxtel. Channel 4 will begin airing the series to viewers in the UK on November 27, 2023. The series is anticipated to premiere on Starz in the US and Canada in 2024; however, the exact date has not been revealed just yet.

The Couple Next Door Plot

A young couple named Evie and Pete make the move to a wealthy neighborhood in search of a fresh start in the pilot episode of The Couple Next Door. Danny and Becka, a seemingly ideal couple who live next door, quickly make friends with them. Nevertheless, Evie and Pete discover that Danny and Becka are more complex than they seem at first glance.

Danny, a once disturbed youth, now works as a traffic cop. Despite his charisma and interest, he is controlling and manipulative. Yoga teacher Becka seems to be the perfect wife on the outside, but she has a secret.

One steamy evening, Evie and Danny kissed passionately. In contrast, Danny does not feel instant remorse. Eventually, she gives in to her desire, and he begins to pursue her forcefully.

Friends and family of Evie and Danny find out about their romance, and it almost destroys their lives. As the season advances, Evie and Pete must confront the sinister secrets of their new neighbors to protect themselves and the people they care about. They must also choose the extent to which they are willing to go to defend themselves.

An intriguing and exciting psychological drama, The Couple Next Door explores the shadow side of human nature in its first season. Subjects explored include obsession, betrayal, and the lengths to which individuals will go to save someone dear to them.

The Couple Next Door Cast

Eleanor Tomlinson as Evie

The Couple Next Door stars Eleanor Tomlinson, who became famous for her role as Demelza in Poldark, as Evie. Numerous films featuring Eleanor Tomlinson include The Nevers, Jack the Giant Slayer, The White Queen, and The Outlaws. She portrayed Tess earlier this year in the film A Small Light, which was about the brave individuals who harbored Anne Frank and her family.

Sam Heughan as Danny

Sam Heughan portrays the character of Danny, a police officer who lives next door to Evie and Pete and who is having an open relationship with Becka despite his struggles. Sam Heughan rose to fame playing the part of Jamie Fraser in the acclaimed historical series Outlander. Along with Island at War, he has been in A Very British Scandal, Doctors, Love Again, Suspect, To Olivia, and Suspect.

Jessica De Gouw as Becka

As Danny’s partner Becka, Jessica De Gouw—a star of Arrow and The Secrets She Keeps—plays the character. Poundworth, Dracula, The Hunting, and The Crown are among the works mentioned.

Alfred Enoch as Pete

Alfred Enoch—who played Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films—plays the role of Pete in The Couple Next Door. Along with A Picture of Dorian Gray, The Critic, Foundation, This Christmas, How to Get Away with Murder, and How the Troy Fall, he has also starred in How to Get Away with Murder.

The other cast members are as follows:

Hugh Dennis as Alan

Kate Robbins as Jean

Deirdre Mullins as Lena

The Couple Next Door Trailer

Channel 4 has made a preview available for The Couple Next Door. In the trailer, Pete expresses his concern about Evie and her excessive time spent with their neighbors. Additionally, he seems to be laboring under the weight of Evie’s apparent enthusiasm for the concept of an open relationship.

Becka is distressed by the situation as well; she says, “Just lie after lie,” while visibly horrified by what she reads on social media. But to whom is she addressing this?

The Couple Next Door Episodes