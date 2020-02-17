Where and at what time to watch LIVE Miss Universe 2019?

Tomorrow, Sunday 8 December, the beauty pageant will take place Miss Universe 2019, from the Tyler Perry studio in Atlanta, Georgia, in which candidates from 90 candidates from different countries will participate.

Among the contestants is the Mexican, originally from Jalisco, Sofia Aragon; Gabriela Tafur from Colombia, Vartika Singh from India and Julia Horta from Brazil.

In addition, for the fifth year, Steve Harvey, who in 2015 was confused by giving the name of the winner, will host the contest.

Miss Universe 2019 it will be transmitted through Izzi on channel 610 (TNT), Sky on channel 0221 (TNT). As in Azteca Uno (1 Izzi and 0101 Sky). From 18:00 hours.

