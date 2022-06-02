When Will The Martian Be On Netflix?

There’s no official release date available, but we keep tracking The Martian Netflix page and will update this article as soon as we find an estimated release date.

Is the martian on Netflix Martian:

Yes! It is available for streaming on Netflix in select regions. (As of August 2016) You can check out our list of upcoming releases here.

When did the martian come out on Netflix was:

The Martian was released on Netflix by 20th Century Fox on January 8th, 2016. Download options for this movie are available under its help section. Please note that using 3rd party services may violate terms of use, and we don’t support or promote any such practices.

The martian on Disney plus:

After a majorly successful run on Rotten Tomatoes, with its score of 97% from critics and 96% from the viewers, Matt Damon’s blockbuster hit THE MARTIAN is now available for upcoming streaming service Disney Plus.

The catch? It’s only available in UHD. This means you’ll have to watch it at 1440p or 2160p using your compatible TV or another device capable of HDR10 playback.

The Martian was also released on Netflix back in December 2016, where it was available in 4K (2160p) resolution but lacked HDR support. However, the film will not be available for viewing on any device other than those that support both 4K and HDR just yet. That means if you’re watching this movie on your Chromecast Ultra or other non-4K HDR device, you’ll see a standard complete HD picture.

So there we have it, folks! The first Disney Plus movie to become available, and it’s THE MARTIAN, could quickly go down as one of Matt Damon’s best movies ever, primarily since Ridley Scott directs it.

Is the martian available on Netflix:

No. The Martian is not available for streaming on Netflix or anywhere else in the world apart from Disney Plus at this time.

Why isn’t the martian on Netflix USA:

The Martian is not currently available for streaming with your subscription to Netflix USA, but it may become available in the future, so please check back regularly for updates. If you are based elsewhere, it might be available to stream sooner or later. Check below for details of availability under your current Netflix region.