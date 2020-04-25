Share it:

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark horror Film

One more scary series is on the way with the title Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2. This film is the sequel of the 2019 horror film. Currently, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is under the development Paramount with production house Entertainment One. Here, we talk about the basic plot of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2, cast and release date.

The first part of the Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was released on 9 August 2019. The first part of the sequel was written by Dan and Kevin Hageman, directed by Andre Overdal, and it is produced by Guillermo Del Toro. This film gets a good critics review after releasing it.

Makers of Dan and Kevin Hageman have attended the interview with THR, Overdal lead the mic in an interview, in that interview they said that the writer of the sequel is the same who wrote the first film. He said some in the clear word about the Guillermo Del Toro because he gives a hand to shape a story with Dan and Kevin. Before Scary Stories to tell in the dark, Del Toro and Kevin Hangman have worked together in Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, which is Netflix series.

The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is adapted from the book. This book contains horror short stories. Alvin Schwartz is the writer of the book and illustration has done by Stephen Gammell. The book is divided into three parts; the first one was published in 1981. Harold and The Red Spot movies are adopted from this short storybook.

The first part of The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark was released in 2019. At that time Producers have decided to do the sequel part of the stories. They announced the second part after the release of the first part.

A cast of The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2 has not declared yet, it is likely to feature the same cast that we have seen in the first part. Few inclusions and exclusions are the add-ons, and which is normal to every story.

Director and writer are the same, for second part makers are finding the new producer because Del is now working as a Script Consultant in The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2. There is no declaration about when and where it will release. The first quarter of 2021 is likely the time to release The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2.

