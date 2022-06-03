When Will Quantico Season 2 Be On Netflix?

Quantico’s story is based on five American agents blamed for the bombing of Grand Central Terminal in New York City. They are placed under arrest, and they must escape proving their innocence.

The story has an original setting inspired by the beautiful side of Indian politics. It was the first broadcast on ABC Network on September 27, 2015.

Quantico was created by Joshua Safran, Mark Gordon, and Nicholas Pepper. Josh Safran wrote all episodes except for one episode written by Lauren Greer (S1E5).

Alex Parrish, actress, played by Priyanka Chopra, helps them discover this plan. She does her job perfectly, but she realizes that most terrorist attacks like 9/11 can happen without warning.

The first season of Quantico consisted of 22 episodes and was broadcast from September 27, 2015, until May 15, 2016. On May 11, 2016, ABC announced that they had renewed Quantico for a second season. Season 2 of the series is scheduled to premiere on April 26, 2017.

Season 1 of this show reached 8 million viewers in America, and it got mixed reviews about its storyline and directing style. The Indian community has praised this show because more than 50 percent cast consists of Indian actors and actresses.

Although many fans were interested in watching this thriller drama, some critics said that it hadn’t done justice to its expectations with the audience yet.

Quantico season 3:

The Quantico Season 3 is the upcoming installment of a top-rated TV Show featuring famous Hollywood Actors and Actresses. The show will be broadcast on ABC Network Channel in 2017.

A Promotional Poster shows Priyanka Chopra holding her gun having tattoos of Alex Parrish, the heroin of Quantico Series. In another poster, Alex is shown with long hair while she is wearing a dress that has similar colors as FBI Uniforms have.

There will be nine episodes in this particular season for which shooting has been completed up to some extent, but full-fledged production will commence from April 2017.

The new episodes for Quantico Season 3 are currently being written by various writers, whereas Mark Gordon Company and ABC Studios would produce the show as usual.

The show will be aired as per the schedule of ABC as the shooting for Quantico Season 3 is expected to end by July or August 2017, and then it will be ready for release on small screens.

Quantico season 2 episode 1:

The first episode of Quantico season 2 started with recollecting the last episode’s cliffhanger. Alex Parrish, unaware that she is framed for a bombing on Grand Central Station (GCS), tries to prove her innocence but fails. She has to escape from a high-risk detention facility to free herself and find out who set them up.

However, in the end, a secret mission was revealed where a person could be seen saving himself from an assassin whom he calls a ‘ghost.’ The man also seems to have tattoos, the same as that of character Alex Parrish.

It says, “I WON’T BE YOUR FUTURE.” In addition to this, lets us tell you that all characters would return in Quantico Season 2 except for Johanna Braddy (who played Shelby Wyatt).

The main characters appearing in Quantico Season 2 are Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, Jake McLaughlin as Ryan Booth, Tate Ellington as Simon Asher, Yasmine Al Masri Nimah Amin, and Blair Underwood as Owen Hall. The show is expected to be high on thrill and suspense than its previous installment.