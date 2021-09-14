When will ‘ Jane the Virgin’ leave Netflix?

The entire collection of Jane the Virgin is now streaming on Netflix, but eventually, it’ll leave the streaming service. Here’s what we know about Jane the Virgin’s future on Netflix in the United States and around the world, and when we could see it eventually leaving Netflix.

To recap, Jane the Virgin has been one of the sweetheart shows of the CW in recent years. The series is about a young girl called Jane, who is artificially inseminated during a routine check. She then has to come to terms with having to raise a child and go about her life.

The heartfelt show has been a massive hit for both The CW and indeed, Netflix. Netflix carries the show as a Netflix Original in almost every region of the world.

Now that all seasons of the show are on Netflix, some will be asking the question, when is it leaving? After all, Netflix no longer has its deal with The CW anymore.

Well, the good news is that for most people (including the US) removal isn’t on the cards for quite some time.

Older The CW shows have left roughly five years after its final season air date. If Jane the Virgin follows suit, that means you have time till 2024. It is indeed plenty of time, for now.

Other regions that carry it as a Netflix Original should also be safe for a considerable amount of time. Only on rare occasions do Netflix Originals leave Netflix.

Where will Jane the Virgin stream once it leaves Netflix?

That’s a tricky question. In the next several years, the streaming make-up is changing, and older and newer CW shows are being split up onto different platforms.

The CW is a joint venture between CBS and Warner who both have respective streaming services. In this instance, we believe the show could find itself on both CBS All Access and HBO Max, but again, this won’t be for quite some time.

This was all about Jane the Virgin. We will be back with some great information and fun kind of stuff for you all. Till then, adiós to all and HAPPY STREAMING!