Better Call Saul Season 4 the Complete Schedule for Netflix

Good news for all fans as Better Call Saul season 4 will be coming to the UK and US on Netflix. However, the release dates vary depending on where you live.

Here we have the complete schedule for Netflix for each region and some spoilers so warning to all who do not want to read the spoilers.

Better Call Saul Season 4

If you are a Breaking Bad fan, the show is a must-watch. Season four kicks off with shocking news that turns Jimmy’s life upside down one again.

In season 3, fans are starting to understand how Gus Fring’s came to the size before Walter became involved. Furthermore, we have seen the wrong side of the two brothers, Chuck and Jimmy. Season 3, ended as the house of Chuck went up in flames.

Furthermore, the 4th seasons telecasted on AMC, the Netflix release is still pending. According to Netflix, it officially airs in the month of August and yet to be seen.

The fantastic news is there will be a Better Call Saul season 5 as well.

Release Dates for Better Call Saul

Comparing to season 3, the 4th season expected to release on April 2019. Then we heard rumors of a release in July and fans are unhappy.

Furthermore, fake rumors spread over the network as well stating the release will happen before the official announcement of the 5th season on AMC. However, these are all false rumors.

The fact is that Netflix has shared the complete schedule of all the affirmed episodes to show before October. As it comes available by region, it will also release in Australia, the UK, Canada, the United States and the rest of the world.

Here is the planned schedule for release according to AMC and Netflix Release Dates:

Episode Number AMC Release Netflix Release Episode 01 August 6th August 7th Episode 02 August 13th August 14th Episode 03 August 20th August 21st Episode 04 August 27th August 28th Episode 05 September 3rd September 4th Episode 06 September 10th September 11th Episode 07 September 17th September 18th Episode 08 September 24th September 25th Episode 09 October 1st October 2nd Episode 10 October 8th October 9th

Spoilers for Better Call Saul

Spoiler alert Chuck McGill dies at the end of season three but will reappear in season four amazing hey! According to Melissa Bernstein, the producer, “She feels he still looms large over the upcoming season.” Furthermore, she said, “You are also going to see Michael and feel Chuck even if you cannot see him. Chuck has a great effect on both Saul and Jimmy.”

Final Thoughts

For now this all folks, we cannot wait for season four of Better Call Saul to start. Therefore, if you could not watch it on AMC you can watch the next ten episodes on Netflix. Furthermore, if you want to refresh your memories you can always watch the 3rd series instead.