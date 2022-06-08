When Will How To Train Your Dragon 3 Be On Netflix?

How To Train Your Dragon 3 is an upcoming 2019 American 3D computer-animated epic fantasy action film. The third installment of the How to Train Your Dragon series will be produced by DreamWorks Animation for Universal Pictures and written and directed by Dean DeBlois (who helmed the first two films).

The movie stars Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Gerard Butler, reprising his role as Stoick the Vast.

It also features F. Murray Abraham and David Tennant voicing new characters introduced in previous installments. New cast members include Julie Marcus and Andree Vermeulen as Astrid’s family members2]

“This is the final chapter of the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy. We are looking at this as a finishing film that has one last story left to tell,” DeBlois shared with EW3.

Universal Pictures will release the movie in IMAX, DBox, and 3D on March 1, 20194. A release for Netflix will follow soon after its theatrical run in most countries. The exact date of the Netflix release has not yet been announced due to unknown reasons5]

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World ‘It’s a dragon story.’

In the final installment of DreamWorks’ trilogy, Eret (Kit Harington) and his loyal dragon partner-in-crime, Stormfly, team up with the gang from Berk as they search for a hidden world thought only to exist in myth.

They find a trove of untamed dragons and the mysterious Dragon Rider (Jay Baruchel). To protect the peace, it’s up to them all – particularly nerdy hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel), hiccup’s love interest Astrid (America Ferrera), and Stormfly.

How To Train Your Dragon:

