How To Check National Address By Iqama Number

An Iqama number is a unique ID provided to each person authorized to stay and work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). It is an essential document that often needs to be checked when verifying information related to residence and employment.

Fortunately, it is quite easy to check an individual’s national address associated with an Iqama number. By following a few simple steps, you can quickly confirm the details associated with an individual’s registered address in KSA.

What is an Iqama Number?

An Iqama Number is a unique identification number issued to all residents living in Saudi Arabia. This number is used as proof of legal residence in the country and is also used to access services such as e-government services, online shopping, online banking, registering for MOI services and more.

The Iqama Number is printed on the reverse of the wearer’s National ID card and consists of a nine-digit number generally given in the format 10XXXXXXXX. It keeps records of citizens’ movement and identity within Saudi Arabia, making it possible for authorities to quickly broadcast notifications and updates about any national policies or events.

With an Iqama Number you can also find out your address registered with Labor Office (Jawazat) by visiting the official MOI portal or using an Online SADAD service. By using your Iqama Number you will be able to access a range of government services including applying for visas, applying for residence stamps or renewing residency IDs.

How to Find Your National Address Using Your Iqama Number

We’ll also discuss the benefits of doing this, and any potential issues or safety concerns that may arise.

Step 1: Access the Ministry of Interior Website

The easiest way to find your national address using your iqama number is to access the Ministry of Interior’s website. To do this, head to https://www.moi.gov.sa and select the “Iqama Renewal” option on the homepage.

Once on the Iqama Renewal page, click on “My Identity” located in the upper right corner of the page. On this page, enter your Iqama number and Password associated with your Iqama into the designated boxes, then click on “Login” once complete.

Once logged in, you will be directed to a page that contains three tabs: Profile Details, Other Details and Addresses & Tel Number’s. Selecting “Addresses & Tel Number’ will display all national addresses associated with your Iqama number, along with accompanying phone numbers if available.

Should you need to update any information in the address section such as postcodes or cities/villages/governoratesListing you can do so by selecting “Edit ID”.

It is important that these details are updated for accuracy in order for transactions, such as sending packages online or purchasing items online requiring shipping services are processed properly and efficiently without disruption or delays due to incorrect data being used causing delivery complications or denials entirely due to incorrect address information being submitted upon request during checkout processes at many eCommerce sites.

Step 2: Enter Your Iqama Number

Once you have logged into your account, the next step is to enter your unique Iqama number, which is a 9-digit identification number issued to expatriates in Saudi Arabia.

This number contains information such as your full name, gender and place of birth, and is used to identify residents when carrying out administrative procedures.Entering your Iqama number will also help to protect the privacy and security of your data.

After entering the Iqama number, you will be required to enter other important information including:

– Full name according to Iqama

– Country of citizenship

– Date of birth

– Mobile phone number

Once all details are confirmed and submitted, you can access the system’s database containing national address records and search for the address associated with your name or Iqama number.

Once these details are confirmed by an authorized party, like a government employee or employer, you can finalize your search for national addresses in Saudi Arabia with ease.

Step 3: View Your National Address

Once you access the website, you will be directed to your Personal Record Information section. On this page, you will find the heading “National Address”. Here you will find a list of fields where your national address information is entered in.

You may review and edit any of these fields by clicking on the edit icon located next to each field. Once all fields are filled correctly, simply click on the OK button at the bottom of the page to save your changes. Your national address details as stated in your Iqama will then be successfully viewed.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is possible to check the national address of a person in Saudi Arabia by providing the Iqama number. This process is straightforward and saves valuable time. It also ensures that personal details like name, date of birth, and other information are accurately verified before processing any requests.

In addition, it ensures that the address provided is correct and up-to-date with current information recorded in databases. Overall, understanding how to check national address by Iqama number can help streamline operations and make it easier to find corresponding individuals quickly and accurately.