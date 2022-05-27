Why Is Futurama Leaving Netflix?

As most of us know, Futurama is leaving Netflix. We believe it’s because Comedy Central bought the rights to the show and wanted to create a monopoly with streaming sites like Hulu & Netflix. But… there may be one little ray of hope for fans worried about getting their fix…

Why ‘Futurama’ might not leave Hulu after all:

Comedy Central hasn’t announced anything yet, but they do say that the show will remain on Hulu “for the foreseeable future.” This means that if enough people are willing to watch it on there, then no doubt they’ll keep it airing new episodes!

So sign this petition! If enough of us sign it, Hulu will hopefully show some love to Futurama & keep the re-runs airing on Hulu – allowing more new fans to catch up with the episodes they haven’t seen yet AND allowing old fans another place where they can watch new episodes.

Is Futurama on Disney plus:

Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the Planet Express crew discover no new adventures left in their future. So instead, they jump to an alternate timeline via a “what-if” device. What if Bender was never born? What if Fry had fallen in love with someone else? The episode features two alternate universes – one where Fry has stuck alone on Earth, another where he’s landed his dream job working for a topflight delivery company.

When will Futurama season 11 come out on Disney plus:

July 31, 2019.

Is Futurama on Disney plus:- Yes. It is not present in the launch lineup because the deal was only made public in February 2019 when Disney+ was announced; it became available on July 31, 2019.

What is the plot of futurama season 11:

When Fry, Leela, and Bender discover no new adventures left in their future, they jump to an alternate timeline via a “what-if” device.

Is Futurama coming back:

Comedy Central hasn’t yet announced a release date for the new episodes, but they’re currently in production.

Is there going to be a third movie:

There isn’t going to be a third “Bender’s Game” movie. The second one was about robots taking over Earth and putting humanity inside a fantasy simulation, so it wasn’t as much of a family-friendly romp as the first one was.

If you mean “The Beast with a Billion Backs,” then yes, there is supposed to be another movie after that – David X Cohen himself has confirmed it. But since Futurama stopped being aired on television for years at a time between films, we’re not expecting any more movies for quite some time.

