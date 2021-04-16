GPS, 11 sports modes and sleep measurement

Choosing a smartwatch is increasingly difficult. The market is full of interesting offers at a competitive price that are struggling to gain a foothold. One of the most recent is that of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite, a “smart” watch that can be purchased on eBay, with shipping from Spain, for 34.84 euros using the coupon “P15XIAOMI”.





Buy the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite smartwatch at the best price

With a recommended retail price of 59.99 euros, on eBay, with shipping from Spain, you can buy the interesting Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite for 34.84 euros applying the coupon “P15XIAOMI”, staying at a fairly content price for its characteristics.

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite GPS Bluetooth 5,1 Smart Sport 1.4 ”TFTLCD Globale Version

With an approximate weight of 35 grams and a thickness of 10.9 mm, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite is a “smart” watch that has a 1.4 “TFT / LCD screen and resolution of 320 x 320 pixels, so the information displayed is seen in high quality. Its design is quite simple and minimalist, without anything remarkable compared to other models.

Without a microphone or speaker, the Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite connects to mobile devices via Bluetooth 5.1 and is compatible with iOS 10 or Android 5.0 onwards. It has several sensors and measurement functions: heart rate, sleep measurement, breath control, accelerometer, gyroscope and GPS. GPS is one of its most interesting elements, as it allows you to record training routes.

In total, it has 11 sports modes, and its battery is 230 mAh, which with normal use provides a typical duration of 9 days, but can be less if it is to be used often to record physical activity and workouts.

