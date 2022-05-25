Young Wallander Season 2- Plot, Cast, Release Date And Much More

After an average first season, Young Wallander is back for a season 2. The show apparently made enough impact to come back for a renewed season. So, what are we expecting? In this article, we will let you know all the details of Young Wallander season 2.

Young Wallander Season 2 Release Date

Young Wallander is a crime drama based on the character of Inspector Kurt Wallander from the famous Hennig Mankell franchise. It was earlier a series on BBC named Wallander. After the premiere of the show on Netflix, back in September 2020, the show was immediately renewed for a season 2 in November.

Hence, with such a quick decision for renewal, the second season of Young Wallander could arrive much earlier. However, it didn’t happen. No announcements were made even in 2021.

The first season of Young Wallander had a mixed reaction from the audience. In Sweden, the listed on the top 10 list for almost 35 days. Hence, the show had been appreciated more in Nordic countries than the USA, where it only stayed in the top 10 list for three days. If we see the top 10 list of United Kingdom, Young Wallander only lasted for eight days.

Release date of Young Wallander

As per sources, the second season of Young Wallander will premiere on Netflix by mid-2022. However, that is the only thing that has been mentioned. We are yet to know about the specific release date for the show’s second season.

The production of Young Wallander is still under process, which makes sense since the show must have been on hold due to the restrictions of Covid-19.

What to expect from the second season of Young Wallander?

Adam Påsslon, in an interview, said that the second season of Young Wallander has a lot more to offer this time. The story is going to be more profound and lively.

Påsslon added that the upcoming season would give us an insight into all the leads in the show. As for the plot of season 2, Wallander is coming back to solve a relatively simple case occurring outside the premises of a nightclub.

The cast of Young Wallander season 3

So far, we have confirmed some of the characters in the show. Adam Påsslon is confirmed to play Kurt Wallander, Yasen Atour will play Reza Al-Rahman.

Additionally, we will have Tomiwa Edun playing the character of the new boss of the unit of serious crimes named Samuel Osei. We will also have Lisa Hammond playing Roberta Modin.

From the looks of it, the team of Young Wallander has a lot to push through the potential storyline. Now, we can only wait for Netflix and the show crew to update us. There could be more cast members for all we know.

Subsequently, the trailer might tell us more about the potential plot of Young Wallander, which is yet to come. Hopefully, the team of Young Wallander will give further updates on the second season.