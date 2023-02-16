Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

After a long delay, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will start this year. It will adapt a few of the most exciting parts of the manga. Even though we don’t know much about season 2 yet, what we do know is very exciting for the fan base of the popular Shonen series.

Jujutsu Kaisen was among the most amazing new Shonen animes to come out in 2020. It had fun characters, great animation, as well as fights that lived up to the hype. Since the initial season ended in March 2021, fans have been eagerly waiting for new episodes.

In December 2021, they watched the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which was a prequel to the main story of the series. Since then, there has been no new cartoon Jujutsu Kaisen content.

Like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Jujutsu Kaisen is a supernatural shonen anime that has been very popular since the first season premiered in October 2020.

The series is about Yuji Itadori, an unusually strong student in high school who becomes the host of Ryomen Sukuna, a powerful wrath spirit who wants to regain his physical form and take over the human world. Yuji is enrolled as an apprentice “jujutsu sorcerer” at Tokyo Jujutsu High, where he is taught how to use jujutsu.

After the movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 came out, which took place before the first season and told the story of an apprentice jujutsu sorcerer who decided to name Yuta Okkotsu, a second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen was announced and is currently being made. Here’s what we know when the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will come out.

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen is about curses, but neither Gege Akutami’s manga nor the anime that came after it is cursed.

Since this franchise started in March 2018, the manga that inspired it has become one of the best-selling mangas of any time. The anime is also breaking all sorts of records, including the recent prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Need a refresher course first? We’ll go over everything we know for sure about the second season below. We’ve also looked at the sources to guess what might happen next.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Release Date

At Jump Festa ’23, it was said that the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen would start sometime during July 2023. It will be two seasons, which means it will probably keep airing until the finish of this year and have about 24 episodes.

This is like the first season, which also had 24 episodes. But since more sections of the manga are likely to be used in the second season, the second season may have a few more episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Cast

Here are the main Japanese as well as English voice actors we think will be back for season two of Jujutsu Kaisen:

Yuji Itadori — Junya Enoki (Japanese); Adam McArthur (English)

Megumi Fushiguro — Yuma Uchida (Japanese); Robbie Daymond (English)

Nobara Kugisaki — Asami Seto (Japanese); Anne Yatco (English)

Maki Zen’in — Mikako Komatsu (Japanese); Allegra Clark (English)

Toge Inumaki — Kōki Uchiyama (Japanese); Xander Mobus (English)

Panda — Tomokazu Seki (Japanese); Matthew David Rudd (English)

Satoru Gojo — Yūichi Nakamura (Japanese); Kaiji Tang (English)

Kiyotaka Ijichi — Mitsuo Iwata (Japanese); Chris Tergliafera (English)

Shoko Ieiri — Aya Endō (Japanese); Ryan Bartley (English)

But what about the main character of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta Okkotsu? The manga and a scene after the credits inside the prequel movie both pretty much confirm that he’ll be in the main show soon.

When we asked English voice actor Kayleigh McKee about this possibility, this is what she said:

“I would love it if this were to happen. I honestly don’t know where Yuta is headed next, if anywhere, but if he gets back, I’d be very interested to see how he continues to grow and change.

McKee said, “It’s so exciting to imagine about what I think he’ll be and become as he grows up and learns from these lessons and maybe goes through more hard times and how he’ll manage them differently than he did before.

“It’s a great idea to be able to show more change in a character such as this, who is one of the favorites that I’ve played. And I hope it happens.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Trailer

At Jump Festa ’23, Mappa showed a sneak peek of the next season, which you can see above. The teaser shows the designs of some of the most important characters inside Gojo’s Past story arc, but it doesn’t show any new animation or the voice actors again for new characters.

Mappa also has released an advert for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, which shows both the main cast in the present and young versions of Geto, Gojo, as well as Shoko from Gojo’s past.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Plot

The Death Painting Arc, which is chapters 55–64 in the manga, was the last part of the initial season of Jujutsu Kaisen. If the anime follows this same source material in order, Gojo’s Past Arc should come up during season two, which also covers chapters 65–79.

We wouldn’t be surprised, though, if new episodes combined these flashbacks with the Shibuya Incident, which runs from chapters 79 to 136 of the manga. Without giving away too much, this means that a lot will happen to the characters in season two, and the mole who is hiding out at Jujutsu High will be revealed.

That is about, you guessed it, Gojo’s past. Specifically, it’s about a mission where Gojo and Geto were sent to Tengen with a Star Plasma Vessel.

The Shibuya Incident will also be used in season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen (chapters 79-136). We’re not going to give anything away here, so don’t worry, however, the Shibuya Incident Arc is all about a plan by Gojo and his fresh cursed alliance to seal Goto away.

That has been affirmed to last for two full seasons, so the next season should have between 24 and 26 episodes.

Need a quick review of what’s already happened? After Yuji and Nobara beat Eso and Kechizu, the Cursed Wombs, they join back up with Megumi. But Sukuna, using Yuji’s hand as a mouth because of anime, eats the thumb and brings Yuji one step closer to obtaining his power back.

The upcoming season deals with this growing evil as well as the evil of Choso, the 3rd Cursed Womb triplet, joining forces with Geto and Mahito, the two main bad guys of the show.

At Jujutsu High, then there is the small matter of the mole, and teacher Utahime is very interested in finding the sneaky sorcerer. This will be a big part of the following season as well. Since the anime Jujutsu Kaisen is predicated on a manga that came out a long time before the anime, this same plot is pretty much set in stone.

From the trailer, it looks like the first episode of Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will be about Satoru Gojo as well as Suguru Getou’s past. But, likely, the second season won’t just start with the backstory.

As for the exact arcs, fans think it will cover the Kamigyoku/Hokusetsu arc as well as the Shibuya Incident arc, which so many fans think is the best part of the whole story.