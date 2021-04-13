Kimetsu no Yaiba movie is approaching $ 366 million

40 billion yen translates to a little more than $ 366 million in North America, showing that the first movie from Kimetsu no Yaiba has easily been one of the movies of anime most successful that have been released in theaters.

With the film hitting theaters later this month, it will definitely be interesting to see how much money the feature film brings in with its release in the West. What Mugen Train ha superado a Spirited Away de Studio Ghibli In terms of overall earnings, we imagine it will be a long time before we see another such achievement.

Ironically, the manga’s story is now over for Kimetsu no Yaiba, with the shonen series ending the journey of Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps. There is clearly more material for the anime to translate into future seasons, or perhaps revisiting theaters with a new movie in the future.

Kimetsu no Yaiba promotional image: Mugen Train (Photo: Ufotable)

When is Kimetsu no Yaiba 2 coming out?

Demons Slayer released its first anime season in 2019 and the following year its film Mugen Train. Uftoable recently confirmed that the second season will arrive in 2021 and then, The Truth News He shares the official trailer with you.

Season 2 of the shonen series will begin with the arc of the Entertainment District, here will debut new characters such as two demons of the Twelve Kizuki and the Hashira of Sound will be given screen time, Tengen Uzui, along with Tanjiro Kamado’s team.

Kimetsu no Yaiba fans can read the manga on VIZ Media, Shonen Jump, and MANGA Plus, while the anime is available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Funimation. Are you excited to see the movie in your country? Konnichiwa Festival They are the ones that will bring the film Mugen Train on April 22 in Mexico and Latin America.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed. Kill ne!