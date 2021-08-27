WhatsApp to Introduce Adverts in 2020

Facebook is contemplating introducing adverts to its messaging app used by billions of people around the globe.

This revelation was made during Facebook’s annual Marking Summit, an event that took place in the Netherlands. It is assumed that this new feature will be integrated into WhatsApp next year.

Although there have been rumors of the purported adverts integration for some time, the events at the Summit gave the first clue into when this new feature will be added into the app.

While commenting on how users can see the advert, a technology website said users can “swipe up when an ad appears for more information about the product or service being advertised.”

As it stands, it seems users will be stuck with the adverts because there is no indication that users will be able to switch the adverts off. That may be quite irritating.

However, the good news is that Facebook doesn’t plan to add the advert to the chatting section. Rather, it will restrict it to the Status section so that only interested users will have access to the adverts.

This will also prevent the disruption of chat flow that may occur if adverts start flying around when users are engaging in serious conversations.

There are indications that Facebook wants to introduce this feature to allow companies to pay for promotions on the messaging app.

Thus, users can continue using WhatsApp for free while businesses pay for it. WhatsApp users around the world are eagerly waiting for the new feature.