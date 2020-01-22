What would Irina Baeva say to Geraldine Bazán if found? The Russian responds

The actress Irina Baeva revealed what he would say to Geraldine Bazan of having it in front of it, after the conflict that arose last year because both had a relationship with Gabriel Soto.

It should be remembered that in 2019, Geraldine argued that Irina the husband had robbed him. Given this, the Russian artist decided to send her good wishes and assured that Bazan You will always have a place in the life of your current partner.

The only thing I can tell you is that I wish you all the happiness in the world, I respect you very much, I respect your place in Gabriel's life a lot and it will always be that way, ”he said before the microphones of Everything for Women of Radio Formula.

Baeva he added that he would be willing to offer an apology to Bazan, since "all I want is to bring the party in peace", although he clarified that this possible scenario does not only depend on it.

When asked what he would say to Geraldine If he found her in front, the artist assured that he would only greet her and ask her how she is doing.

Hi, how are you? ”Irina mentioned and finished the interview.

