What We Do in the Shadows Season 5: Release Date, Cast Members, Storyline, and Everything You Need to Know

The shooting for What We Do in the Shadows’ fifth season has come to an end. Harvey Guillén, who portrays Guillermo in the series, made the news. That’s officially a finish on season 5 of [What We Do in the Shadows] we did it! is how he captioned an Instagram photo on the show’s completion.

Thank you to the whole team—writers, costume designers, hair and makeup artists, and producers—who made this possible. It takes a village. I’m really excited for you guys to see it!

The series, which Jemaine Clement developed for FX Productions, is inspired by the 2014 movie of the same name, which Clement and Waititi co-directed. The series, which is produced in the manner of a mockumentary, chronicles the exploits of silly vampires who, after having lived for millennia, nevertheless find it difficult to fit into civilization.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5

In a statement to Variety, FX Entertainment president Nick Grad said, “There’s a lot of life left in our beloved vampires from Staten Island and FX couldn’t be happier to commit to two further seasons of this wonderful series.”

Everything about What We Do in the Shadows is top-notch, from the stellar cast to the unexpected guest stars to the creators, writers, directors, and crew. Knowing that the next two seasons are coming, we can’t wait for everyone to experience season four.

The program is still a fan favorite and has received 17 Emmy nominations to date, including Outstanding Comedy Series. Here is all you need to know about Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows.

What We Do in the Shadows Overview

The Series has managed to put up quite a show and has surprised fans. The show’s quirky narrative and charm have drawn viewers interested in the occult since its 2019 premiere, and the fourth season is coming to an exciting conclusion with dramatic suspense. Consider that we are awaiting the next season.

The mockumentary series, which is set on present-day Staten Island, covers the lives and exploits of the vampires there, including Nadja, Laszlo, Nandor, Colin, and their human friend Guillermo. The trio performed at gory nightclubs and even had a beautiful wedding in the last season, and Guillermo even took matters into his own hands to realize his long-held desire to become a vampire.

What happens when Guillermo inevitably becomes a monster of the night? What happens to the following vampire band? What does the Vampiric Counsel make of this lunacy, do you suppose? It’s a good question, and The Digital Fix is here to address your pressing inquiries. We have all the details you need to sink your teeth into, including The What We Do in the Shadows season 5 release date, narrative, casting, and much more.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5: Plot

Despite the fact that season 4’s cliffhanger ending and remarks from the cast and crew have prevented us from receiving an official plot summary for what What We Do in the Shadows season 5 will involve, we can actually start generating some very accurate guesses about it.

At the end of season 4, we saw that the gang had kind of fallen back into their old routines. Nadja’s vampire nightclub failed, Nandor abandoned his wife at a train station after turning her into a clone of Guillermo’s boyfriend Freddie, and Colin Robinson is now an adult and has reverted to his dull, energy-sucking vampire nature. Even though everything sounded to be in order, the season ended on a series-altering note with the possibility that Guillermo may turn into a vampire.

That’s correct, the former familiar’s ardent season 1 wish may eventually come true. At the end of season four, Guillermo went up to Derek, a friend, and former vampire hunter who has been doing the night shift at a convenience store since he transformed into a monster of the night. Guillermo held out a duffel filled with cash and begged his pal to finally turn him into a vampire.

Guillermo’s offer is too good to pass up, especially considering how lonely and destitute Derek is. This implies the arrival of a new vampire, terrifying fans!

On What We Do in the Shadows season 5, will the long-awaited romance between Nandor and Guillermo really begin? In any case, things are heating up rapidly, and we are eager to find out what will happen next, just like the victims from Staten Island.

Season 5 will probably also examine Guillermo’s continuing dispute, in the meanwhile. Guillermo, Nador’s (Kayvan Novak) familiar, had aspirations of turning into a vampire in the future. He isn’t sure who he wishes to be after discovering that his ancestors were well-known vampire hunters.

In the season 4 finale, his internal struggle came to a climax as he seemed to decide to turn into a vampire. If he follows through with the choice, he will encounter difficulties from both the vampires and his family of vampire hunters as they adjust to the fact that he is now one of them.

Season 5 of What We Do in the Shadows is positioned to significantly alter how vampires live on Staten Island and may perhaps get extremely emotional as every character deals with their inner conflicts and connection needs.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Cast

For season five, the whole core cast is expected to return, including Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Harvey Guillén as Guillermo, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, and Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson.

There will also be many more cameos by famous people. Star Wars veterans Mark Hamill, Tilda Swinton, Nick Kroll, and Benedict Wong have all appeared in previous seasons, while Sofia Coppola, Thomas Mars, and Jim Jarmusch made their vampire-related debuts in season four.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Release Date

Although no official announcement has yet been made, we are optimistic that Season Five will premiere in the summer of 2023 since the program typically began airing its 10 seasons in the summer. Toronto has already started production, so all that’s left to do is wait. Let’s hope the next year isn’t as protracted as the vampires’ endless existence.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Trailer

Although there isn’t an official trailer for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 yet, maybe one will be released as soon as a release date is announced. Whether it’s the trailer or the release date for What We Do in the Shadows Season 5, we’ll make sure to keep you informed!

The fifth season of What We Do in the Shadows is going to be a rollercoaster, but there won’t be a sixth since the show has already been renewed.