What to do if a China UnionPay card appears in Safari on your iPhone

If you ever wanted make an online purchase from Safari and you have received a China UnionPay card When filling in the payment method, rest assured. Because no, they haven’t hacked. This is a bug in Safari’s autofill function, which has to do with an Ikea card that you have used before. Let’s see how to fix it.

The Ikea card that wanted to be China UnionPay

Before getting into the solution, it is best to start at the beginning. And that’s where China UnionPay comes in, a financial institution that manage bank transactions like Visa or MasterCard. Your credit cards begin with the numbering 62 and continue until the 16 or 19 digits are completed.

This is where the problem lies, since Ikea Family cards also start with 62. When used to make a purchase on the Ikea website, Safari on the iPhone may ask you if you want to save it to the iCloud keychain. If you accept, it will be saved although what happens is that it will be saved as a China UnionPay card.

In this way, the next time you make an online purchase, Safari may suggest you use this loyalty card. Although it will do so by showing it to you as if it were from UnionPay. That is why at this point, some users may think, not without reason, that they have been hacked.

Luckily it is not so. No one has hacked. There is a very easy way to remove this card so that it stops showing up in Safari’s autofill.

How to remove China UnionPay card from Safari

Before you panic, you don’t have to go to your bank to cancel your cards. Nor change the password to your Apple ID, because your security is still intact. To remove a card from Safari’s autofill “memory”, just follow these simple steps. Specifically, we will do this:

On your iPhone, open Settings and go to Safari.

There you will find a section that says Autofill.

Tap on Saved credit cards.

Click on Edit, select the card and click Delete.

With these steps, you will have eliminated the Ikea loyalty card that is disguise Like one you don’t recognize You can take the opportunity to review the ones you have included there and do a cleaning if necessary. Especially if you have one that has recently expired.

It’s funny how a loyalty card ends up turning into one from a completely different country. We do not know if this is a fixable iOS bug or if it is a ball that is in the court of the banking companies. In any case, if you have suffered from this problem, there is no risk to your finances and the solution is very simple.