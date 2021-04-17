One more thing … predictions for Tuesday’s event, automation and home automation

You can see the pre-keynote atmosphere: Last minute rumors are appearing, the press is preparing for the broadcasts, as we rightly titled last week’s podcast, we are in the calm before the storm. While the event does not arrive, like every Saturday, we can take a look at what has been most talked about in other specialized media around the bitten apple. We start with our One More Thing compilation.

We start with MacRumors, where they have a video with their predictions on Tuesday’s event:

9to5Mac also has its predictions on video:

The AppleInsider team has an interesting video in which they discuss how we can improve Apple Watch activities using shortcuts:

In Teknautas they also wonder what surprises we can see in the event on the 20th.

In MacStories they comment Car Thing, Spotify's new hardware accessory to fight CarPlay. It's also worth reading their review of Quinn Nelson's high-end home automation automation using HomeKit.

: from Hypertextual they explain to us that now it is also possible to achieve it using Google Assistant. We finish with our neighbors and colleagues from Engadget, who have analyzed the new Apple Watch competitor with One Plus:

Remember that Tuesday’s event will begin at 7:00 p.m., although in Applesfera we will offer you a special follow-up that will start a little earlier. We will reveal all the details of that follow-up very soon.