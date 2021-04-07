ONE PIECE, the anime and the cover of the manga: here is the chart chapter by chapter

ONE PIECE it is a very long-lived work, both in terms of the animated adaptation and the original counterpart in paper form. Eiichiro Oda, in fact, has outlined an imposing framework of the narrative whose pieces are gradually taking place within the story. But how fast is the TV series going compared to the manga?

Some time ago we showed you an average of the chapters adapted to each episode according to the different ONE PIECE saga. Over time, however, the anime has more or less approached the original comic to the point that TOEI Animation he had to resort to some subterfuge through the so-called fillers, or filler stakes. Currently, both the anime and the manga are venturing the story within the narrative arc of Wano and there are not so many episodes that separate the anime from the comic, about 40 chapters.

A fan, a certain HotRodster650, plotted how many chapters were adapted from the television series episode after episode. The result is impressive since it keeps track of both filler and non-filler bets, and also allows you to delineate that curve which summarizes how TOEI Animation has progressively slowed down the narrative over the years. Currently, in fact, the studio is roughly adapting 3/4 of each chapter within each episode, in order to guarantee the manga a fair margin of advantage.

Before saying goodbye, we invite you to take a look at the titles of the next episodes of ONE PIECE. And you, instead, what do you think of this graph? Let us know with a comment below.