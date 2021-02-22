I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level estará en primavera en Crunchyroll

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level is another of the spring anime premieres that we will be able to enjoy in the simulcast from the platform Crunchyroll, as announced in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2021 held tonight.

A comedy about a powerful girl who doesn’t want to have to try too hard (⋈◍ ˃ᴗ˂ ◍) 。✧ ♡.

After dying from overwork in our world, I was reincarnated as an immortal witch and spent 300 years enjoying a relaxed life. Although, at a certain point, I did reach level 99! All those years I spent killing slimes to earn money to pay the bills have earned me a ton of experience points… Rumors of the level 99 witch are spreading and it doesn’t take long for me to get the attention of curious adventurers, dragons with want to duels, and even a monster girl appears who says that I am her mother! “‘This is not a dojo, so don’t come confront me!”

I have never lived any adventure, but now I am the strongest in the world … What will become of my relaxed life ?!