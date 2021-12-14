What Time Is It In Colorado Springs:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) – A man who was accused of kidnapping and raping … Montana girl found safe after Amber Alert; Michael Wright behind bars By Morgan Jeffs | Posted: Thu 5:55 pm, Apr 6, 2017 | UPDATED: Sat 7:30 am, Apr 8, 2017

5:55 PM, Apr 6, 2017

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A manhunt is over in Colorado after a missing 15-year-old girl from Montana was found safe and the suspect was taken into custody .

Michael Wright, 39, was taken into custody Saturday morning shortly after 8 a.m. at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs .

The teen had been missing since Tuesday when police believe she left her home with Michael Wright. She is from Thompson Falls , Montana and was found by a hiker Friday night near Pyramid Peak . Her rescue brings to an end a massive weeklong search for the girl across multiple states including Colorado, Montana and Wyoming .

Colorado :

If you are trying to find out what time is it in Colorado Springs , United States, this article will show you the answer. Here, we present the clock showing the current local time now in Colorado …

Colorado springs time and weather:

The city of Colorado Springs is located in the east-central portion of the state of Colorado. It is the second most populous city in the state after Denver, with a population of over 445,000 people. Colorado Springs is known for its many outdoor activities and tourist destinations, including Pikes Peak and Garden of the Gods. The city enjoys a semi-arid climate, with hot summers and cold winters. The average high temperature in July is 91 degrees Fahrenheit, while the average low temperature in January is 18 degrees Fahrenheit. Precipitation averages just over 16 inches per year, with most of that coming in the form of snowfall during the winter months.

Colorado springs history:

The area that is now Colorado Springs was first inhabited by the Ute and Arapaho Native American tribes in the 18th century. The area was first explored by Europeans in the early 19th century, and it was eventually settled by European Americans in the mid-19th century. Colorado Springs was founded as a military town in 1871 and served as a base of operations for the U.S. Army during the Indian Wars. The city grew rapidly after World War II, thanks to its status as a military town and its proximity to Denver. Today, Colorado Springs is a major tourist destination and an important economic center in the state of Colorado.

Colorado springs things to do:

There are many things to do in Colorado Springs, including exploring its many outdoor attractions. Pikes Peak is a popular destination for hiking, climbing and skiing. Visitors can also hike in the Garden of the Gods or enjoy a picnic at Bear Creek Park. In addition to outdoor attractions, Colorado Springs also has many indoor attractions that are great for families visiting during the winter months. The Broadmoor Hotel features an aquatic center, ice rink and golf courses for visitors to explore. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo features a mile-long trail through various ecosystems from around the world.

colorado springs time zone map:-

The Colorado Springs time zone is Mountain Standard Time. During the summer months, daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time on the second Sunday in March and ends at 2 a.m. Mountain Standard Time on the first Sunday of November.

colorado springs day light saving:-

In the U.S., Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 AM local time on the second Sunday in March and ends at 2:00 AM local time on the first Sunday in November, with a corresponding shift in time of all other zones in this period – see Timing of Daylight Saving Time for details and exceptions to this rule if applicable, especially for regions that do not adjust well to strict clock shifts. The General speculations of Daylight Saving Time is that it saves energy because less artificial light is needed in the evening hours when people come home from work. It also allows people to get outdoor activities done in the daylight hours when it is not too hot. There are also health benefits associated with extra sunlight, such as Vitamin D intake.