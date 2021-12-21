what time is it in brighton uk:- 00:49

By all accounts the British town of Brighton, a popular seaside resort on England’s south coast, is an enchanting place to visit. White sands and turquoise waters meet high street shopping, pier entertainment and traditional English fish and chips. Yet beneath this pleasant veneer lurks a truly terrible secret – one which has left countless victims suffering in silence for decades. Born as a Victorian holiday destination for London’s elite, Brighton has long been a haven for gay men looking to escape the restrictions at home. But during the 1930s it became home too to Ronnie Waterhouse – a judge described by some as “the hanging judge” but more likely just old-fashioned with hangings gone out of fashion than bloodthirsty.

Waterhouse was born in Liverpool, the son of a grocer, and was called to the bar in 1921. He later became principal judge of Chester assize court circuit where he gained the reputation as “a hard man” . During his time on the bench he sent 44 men to death row – but none actually hanged. His most famous trial saw him condemn Dr Buck Ruxton to death for two gruesome murders – although that sentence ultimately failed when it was discovered another person had committed one of the murders .

In 1940 Waterhouse married Mary Hughes-Jones who bore him two children . After 1946 he worked part-time as a county court judge while also sitting as an additional judge of assize courts at various towns around England including Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Bristol .

In 1970 Waterhouse was made a high court judge and sat in the family division. He retired from the bench in 1980 aged 84 .

Waterhouse’s appointment to the Brighton bench coincided with a change in the law which saw homosexual acts between men decriminalized. The free-wheeling atmosphere of Brighton allowed gay men to socialize more openly than they could in other parts of the country, and many took up residence in the town. It was a time of relative freedom for gay men, who were still persecuted by society but at least no longer risked imprisonment.

Waterhouse did not share this enlightened view – he is reported to have said “I detest homosexuality” – and he used his position as a high court judge to stamp down on the “abhorrent act of buggery”.

Some of his most oft-cited comments were made during the case of four men who had been arrested at a gay party in 1972. Waterhouse told them that homosexuality was “a blight” and “a terrible evil” that was spreading into society like “cancer”. He then sentenced Dennis Pratt, Leslie Roderick Coad, Alan Hammond and Michael Allen to jail terms of between three and six years.

Once the clocks have been set back an hour, it can feel like a bit of a relief. It’s one less hour of daylight to worry about in the evening, and it can give you that little bit of extra time to relax before bed.

However, there are also some potential downsides to the change in time. For example, many people find that they struggle to get to sleep when it’s darker outside, and they may feel more tired during the day as a result. Additionally, if you’re used to getting up early and taking advantage of the extra daylight hours, having an extra hour of darkness in the morning can be quite disorienting.

Overall, though, most people find that the pros outweigh the cons when it comes to the clock change. So if you’re feeling a bit grumpy in the days following the time change, just remember that it’s only temporary!

