What time does Wingstop close?

Wingstop is a restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related food items. As of September 2018, Wingstop had more than 1,200 locations across the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, and United Arab Emirates.

Wingstop’s menu features nine flavors of wings:

Original Hot, Cajun Rubbed Dry Seasoning (a mix of garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper), Pepper Dry Seasoning (lemon peel, salt, black pepper, and garlic powder), Lemon Pepper Seasoning (lemon peel, salt, black pepper, and garlic powder), Wild (ranch seasoning with a buffalo sauce base), Atomic (hotter than original hot), Teriyaki, Hickory Smoked BBQ and Mango Habanero.

Most locations of Wingstop are open until midnight on weekdays, and 1:00 am on weekends. Some areas may stay open later for special events such as grand openings at their location. Call your local nearest location to see if they operate around the clock or what times do they close during night hours.

Wing stop hours vary, but most are open until 1 am, seven days a week. However, this rule has some exceptions, so it’s best to call ahead.

The restaurant’s main competitor is Buffalo Wild Wings. In response to the success of both chains, Hooters opened their own chicken wings chain called Hoots in 2003. Other competitors include 4th Down Sports Grill, Babe’s Chicken Dinner House, The WingHouse Bar & Grill, Duff’s Famous Wings, and Racks Downtown Sports Grille.

