What Time Does Chipotle Open

Chipotle officially opens at 11:00 am, but many locations will have an opening line as early as 10:30 am. If you are anxious to get your burrito bowl or tacos, you can order online and pick up your meal without having to wait in line. Just note that there is a small fee for this service.

What time does chipotle close:

Chipotle closes at 10:00 pm on weekdays and 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Again, if you want to avoid the rush, you can always order online. Chipotle also offers delivery through several third-party services.

Now that you know when to, let’s look at some of the menu items you can order.

Chipotle’s main offerings are burrito bowls, tacos, and salads. The bowls and tacos can be made with chicken, steak, carnitas (pork), or Sofritas (tofu). You can also choose from various toppings, including rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.

If you’re looking for something a little different, Chipotle also offers a few specialty items. The quesadilla is grilled chicken or steak and melted cheese sandwiched between two tortillas. The chorizo burrito is filled with spicy chorizo sausage and rice. And the kids’ meal includes a choice of entrée, aside, and a drink.

Chipotle offers catering options for large and small groups and fresh-squeezed fruit juice. And if you’re craving something sweet, you can even order an old-fashioned chocolate milkshake or handmade caramel apple empanada. There are so many options to choose from!

What time does chipotle open on Thanksgiving:

Chipotle is known for its high standard of ethical farming practices. When the fast-casual burrito chain announced its commitment to no longer serve meat raised with antibiotics last year, it reinforced how serious it is about providing quality ingredients that are good for both Mexican food lovers and their bottom line. It’s safe to say that the company only wants to open on Thanksgiving for people who wish to Chipotle.

Chipotle catering:

Chipotle catering is an excellent option for small and large groups. You can choose from several catering packages, including burrito bowls, tacos, salads, and drinks. Or you can create your custom package. Chipotle also offers catering delivery and set-up. You can even order unique catering accessories, such as serving platters, napkins, and utensils.

Chipotle online order:

If you don’t feel like waiting in line at Chipotle, you can always order online. Just note that there is a small fee for this service. You can choose to pick up your food at the restaurant or have it delivered. And if you’re ordering for a large group, you can even split the bill.

Chipotle prices:

Chipotle’s prices are comparable to other fast-casual restaurants. You can expect to pay around $10 for a burrito bowl or tacos. Salads and sides are a little less expensive, and kids’ meals are just $5.50. And if you’re ordering catering, be sure to check out the latest deals and discounts.