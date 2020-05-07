Share it:

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Soon to become a parents

It is been a long Time that Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are dating. Now, we have a piece of great news about the Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. The American Supermodel is set to be a Mom. Yes, Gigi Hadid is pregnant. She and American Lead Singer Zayn Malik are ready to welcome a new baby. Gigi has accepts that she is pregnant and she will become a mother of Zayn’s Child. This was the first interview in Pandemic Lockdown.

Gigi has just celebrated the 25th birthday and pregnancy news was come on that day. She celebrated the birthday and posted a picture with bagels cake and pregnancy news. Through social medial, they have spread the news of pregnancy. As per the Reports, Gigi is five-month pregnant and she more than happy for Zayn Malik and her.

Relationship of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid is quite like a filmy because there are many times we have heard the news about the break-up and patch up. So, it’s like roller-coaster ride which consumes you where and there. Finally, they both are found love and settle down and wish for their first baby will born happy and healthy.

Gigi started a relationship with Zayn Malik after the break up with Joe Jonas. Gigi has many boyfriends in her past life. In 2013, Gigi has started a relationship with Australian Singer Cody Simson. The news about their dating came out when Gigi had released his song Surfboard.

Let’s get back in 2015, at that time Joe and Gigi was the most loved couple, it took only a few months and they both have called off their relationship. In 2019, there was a rumor that Gigi and Tyler Cameron is in a relationship. But that was just a rumor and they never confirmed about it. Finally, Zayn came in 2015 and after 3 years they called off, but now they confirmed the news of pregnancy and their relationship.

