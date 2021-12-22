What Is Mauve Color:

Mauve is a pale purple color named after the mallow flower (it is sometimes called lavender, although this is a color and a familiar name).

It was first introduced as a color by British chemist Sir William Henry Perkin in 1859 when he discovered a way to mass-produce this dye. Before Perkin’s discovery, mauve was a scarce color and difficult to make, with the great expense.

which isn't surprising given that the word "mauve" means "mallow" or "purple."

which isn’t surprising given that the word “mauve” means “mallow” or “purple.” Many terms for coloring things in different languages come from words for plants/foods/fruits/berries… like the English word “mauve.”

Mauve was one of the first dyes that could be mass:

produced, and its discovery had enormous consequences for the fashion industry (meaning it’s essential in history). Because it was so inexpensive to make, it allowed people with lower incomes to dress fashionably.

It became trendy during the late 1800s and early 1900s – although some complained that mauve clothing looked like medical garb! The color spread rapidly across Europe and North America… but by around 1910 to 1920, it started being replaced by other fashions.

In particular, colors from the US company DuPont called Tyrian Purple, and Rhodamine Red became popular… these were brighter than mauve and could be produced more cheaply. Mauve slowly faded out of use, although it is still seen occasionally in fashion today.

at one time.

at one time. It was called “aniline purple.” It wasn’t until around the 1920s that people started referring to it as “mauve,” based on the flower name.

the story of mauve!

the story of mauve! This pale purple color has a fascinating history and is still seen in fashion today. Next time you see something in this color, you’ll know a bit more about where it came from.

mauve color code:

PANTONE 17-2244 TCX

It’s safe to say that 2017 is the year of the Greenery. Green has been one of Pantone’s top colors for years, but after being named color of the year back in 2016, it just won’t go away.

But if you’re looking for something a little different, we’ve got you covered. This year, Pantone is also highlighting the color mauve. Described as “a subtly provocative and seductive hue,” mauve is perfect for adding a touch of mystery and intrigue to any outfit or design.

It’s versatile enough to work with lots of other colors, making it easy to pair with whatever you’re feeling that day.

Pantone based the color on the words mauve and mallow, both derived from the French word for a flower of the same name. It was also influenced by artist Claude Monet, who often depicted flowers using a range of pinks and purples.

For this reason, Pantone says it’s perfect for 2017 because it “creates a soft yet commanding impression” that is inspired by nature and brings to mind springtime, romance, and mindfulness. As with most colors of this kind, they’re best used when added as an accent or paired with other muted tones like camel or rose pink.

You can see how mauve will pair with other colors in Pantone’s full-color trend report, but in the meantime, here are some of our favorite examples of what you can expect to see in stores and on runways this year.

Mauve color combination:

Top: PANTONE 19-4029 Classic Blue

Bottom: PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet

A mauve is an excellent option if you’re looking for a versatile color that can be paired with both cool and warm tones. In the photo above, we’ve matched it with Pantone’s classic blue and ultraviolet, both of which are popular colors for 2017.

Classic blue is perfect for creating a calm and serene vibe, while ultraviolet adds a touch of creativity and excitement. With these two colors together, you can make any look you want—from muted and subtle to bold and powerhouse.

Mauve color palette:

As we mentioned before, mauve is a great color to use as an accent. In the photo above, we’ve created a simple mauve color palette that can be used for everything from fashion to home decor. The light purple at the palette’s top is perfect for creating soft and dreamy looks, while the dark mauve at the bottom can be used for bolder statements. You could also mix and match these colors to make even more possibilities.