Pokémon Explorations: the synopsis of the next episode anticipates a great return

After the numerous advances that emerged on the net in recent days regarding the return of an important character in the next episodes of Pokémon Exploration, has finally been published the complete synopsis of episode 65, entitled “The Battle of the Dragons! Ash vs. Iris!” which confirms one of the most anticipated clashes by fans.

It first appeared in the Pokémon Black and White video games as Opelucid Gym Leader in the Unova region, Iris is an experienced dragon-type Pokémon trainer, and if we combine this with her exuberant character and her aptitude for helping her friends, as well as players many times over, her popularity even today is not surprising. For this reason fans were excited about his possible return, confirmed in the post you find at the bottom of the page.

As reported in the synopsis shared by @AnipokeFandom: “Ash, who is participating in the Pokémon World Championships to aim for a clash with the strongest champion, Dandel, has won against several, and skilled, opponents reaching 184th place in the Superclass. Meanwhile, Ash receives an invitation to a battle from a friend, Iris, who has traveled with him in the past. iris, which he had undertaken a training trip with his partner Axew to become a better dragon-type Pokémon trainer, she appears to have returned to the Unova region. It is also participating in the Championship, and Ash and Goh decide to return to the region immediately. “

What do you think of the return of Iris?