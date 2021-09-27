La Casa De Papel Netflix’s hit series

La Casa De Papel

La casa de papel which is also famous as Money Heist! This show falls under the category of crime drama, thriller and much more. Without a doubt on the capabilities of La Casa Papel, we can trust on its popularity. The opening line clears much with the lines: my life is going on by Cecilia Krull. It is one of popular Spanish television. The setting of the series has been kept in the lands of Madrid, Spain.

Release date of La Casa de Papel

The releasing date of season 4 is May 9, 2017. Whereas, season two will be aired on October 16, 2017! This will be telecasting on Netflix.

The cast of the La Casa de Papel

Itziar Ituno will be playing Raquel Murillo (an inspector of the National Police Corps)

Paco Tous as Agustin Ramos Dos hermanas

Ursula Corbero as Silene Oliveria (the narrator)

Pedro Alonso as Andres de Fonollosa (this will be terminally ill jewel thief and professor’s second-in-command and brother)

Esther Acebo as Monica Gaztambide (one of the hostages who is Arturo Roman’s secretary and mistress)

Maria Pedraza as Alison parker (a hostage and daughter of the British ambassador of Spain)

Kiti Manver as Marivi Fuentes: Raquel’s mother

Najwa Nimri as Alicia sierra (a pregnant inspector of the national police corps)

Another cast

Fernando Soto as angel Rubio

Anna Gras as Mercedes colmenar

Robert Garcia Ruiz as Dimitri

Themes of money heist

As this show falls under the heist genre, the story is told from the perspective of Tokyo. Although, the show has kept itself away from the international taste! As the story sets after the financial crisis of 2007- 2008, the very popular analogy if Robin Hood, where thief robs rich and pass on to the poor. As this helped even viewers in understanding the show and connecting much comfortably!

Release date of the money heist

As per the news season, 4 of the money heist will be coming by the end of 2019. So fans will have to wait for little more.

The plot of the money heist

Following the previous edge of the story, the story will move forward. Now here, in this season fans will get to know whether professor will be able in rescuing Lisbon and how it is going to save his mission. On the other hand, fans will also get to know what will happen to the lives of the thieves after the death of Nairobi.