What!! Selena Gomez is Dating Someone? Find Out More as Rumors Link Niall and Her!!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Selena Gomez, the beautiful and charming American singer, has always been the center attraction of the spotlight. Since her childhood, she was famous and popular across the globe. Now the audience loves her for acting, singing, songwriting, and so on. Her latest song “Bad Liar ” has made people fall in love with her lovely voice again. This American singer, currently 27, born and brought up in Texas(US), is being rumored to be dating Niall.

There were many handsome celebrities that managed to date Selena Gomez. But only a few of them succeed to grab every fans’ attentions. She manages to have a love life known to all her fans and followers. If we talk about 2008, the “Rare” album singer used to date Nick Jonas, now married to Priyanka Chopra, as confirmed by BBC Radio. Other than Nick, there were some more love datings that happened for a short time. It includes Taylor Lautner (Twilight Actor), Orlando Bloom, DJ Zedd, and “Attention” singer Charlie Puth.

That one relationship that was the most center attraction of them all is with Justing Bieber. Their beautiful relationship went off and on for quite a long time. Then after Selena started dating the rapper and singer, The Weeknd that last for ten months. After many relationships, the rumors are Selena and Niall Horan, a Former “One Direction” Member, are dating each other. But unfortunately, Niall Horan did decline the fact when asked in an interview on the Australian Radio Station 90.9.

Niall Horan, the Irish singer, and Songwriter claims that he is not dating anyone currently. Although Selena and Niall were spotted once by the media but the rumors of them meeting privately are spreading up on social media.

Selena Gomez also did reveal to US Weekly that she has been in no relationship for the past two years. She is currently focusing on her career and being the best version of herself. Selena is single and happily living her life in these quarantine days.

She has recently uploaded a video of her dancing in the bathroom on her song “Vulnerable” from her latest album “Rare” which is so cute. Did you watch it?

What!! Selena Gomez is Dating Someone? Find Out More as Rumors Link Niall and Her!! was last modified: by

Share it: