What Do Blue And Green Make:

blue and green are complementary colors. This means that they create the most contrast when placed side by side.

This is why you’ll often see blue and green in opposite corners of a room or as the two colors in a color wheel. When used together, they can create a sense of balance in a space.

In addition to complementary colors, blue and green can also be harmonious colors. This means that they can be combined without creating too much contrast. When used in the right amounts, they can look quite beautiful together.

Some ways to use blue and green together in your home include:

-Using blue and green as accent colors in different parts of the room

-Using blue and green together in a patterned fabric

-Using blue and green as colors in a painting or photograph

-Adding blue and green plants to your home

-Putting blue and green pillows on your couch or bed

No matter how you choose to use them, blue and green are sure to add a touch of color to your home. Try out some of these combinations and see which ones you like the best!

