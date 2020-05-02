Better Call Saul: Season 6 May Resolve Hank/Krazy-8 Storyline!!

Share it:

Season 5 of “Better Call Saul” revealed the return of Hank Schrader AKA Dean Norris, while Season 6 may grumble with the character’s story with Krazy-8.

Better Call Saul; The most popular series to stream on Netflix, has successfully accomplished 5 seasons with overgrowing popularity all over the world. After the release of season 5 on 23 Feb 2020, the series is forwarding on its path to season 6. All the fans and followers are showing their love for season 5 on social media. So the director Michael Morris and writer Vince Gilligan to entertain the fans with the next stop of the series.

Although “Better Call Saul” Season 5 has been made as excited as it could be, the storyline between Hank and Krazy-8 is still incomplete. If you are a fan of “Breaking Bad” then you will have figured it out by now that the series is catching up to it with just the same nail-biting thrilling moments at the end of every season.

In the latest season, we know that police busted Krazy-8 and your favorite Saul Goodman will be representing him. Jimmy and Krazzy-8 succeed to the planned con but it ends up with Krazy-8 getting off the hook. He got set up as a DEA informant. Accepting the offer unknowingly of the Lalo Salamanca’s plan, Hank and Gomez will play along. it is exciting to know that Krazy-8 is hitting the streets again but somehow the story seems to be a little lacking in connecting “Better Call Saul” and “Breaking Bad”.

Season 5 of “Better Call Saul” ends leaving viewers with tons of questions that remained unanswered. If we look from Hank’s angle, will his reservations about Krazy-8 will ever get a confirmation? or will Hank know that Lalo was the person behind sending the team on the goose chase?

Still, the entire series “Better Call Saul” is way more exciting, more thrilling, and more interesting than the previous seasons. Season 5, casting Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seahorn, Jonathan Banks, and many other talented actors, is not to be missed. There is no official news for season 6 but it will be worth waiting for.

