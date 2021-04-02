Knights of Sidonia: let’s listen to the soundtrack in the second trailer

The animated adaptation of Knights of Sidonia, manga written and drawn by Tsutomu Nihei, is about to come to an end with the upcoming new film. Let’s see the second trailer together.

Soon the battle between humans aboard the ship Sidonia and the alien race of the Gauna will continue thanks to a feature film which, under the supervision of the original author, will bring the work to a close with story that differs from that narrated in the pages of the manga. The new adventure was presented with the diffusion of a first trailer of Knights of Sidonia already in July 2020 and currently fans can enjoy new scenes presented in a second promotional video visible on the cover of this news. Among the novelties there is also the opportunity to listen to the theme “Hikari no Disco“of the CAPSULES duo.

The film produced by the Polygon Pictures studio will be made available to the public starting the day May 14, in the meantime some new cast members have been announced:

Yuma Uchida gives voice to Totaro Yamano,

gives voice to Totaro Yamano, Inori Minase interpret Iroha Hashine,

interpret Iroha Hashine, Miho Okasaki in the role of Itsuki Hanma,

in the role of Itsuki Hanma, Yuto Uemura is Kairi hamagata.

Waiting for new information here is our review of the second season of Kinghts of Sidonia.

Are you interested in seeing the feature film? Let us know what you think in the comments.