What is the favorite anime from the creator of Dragon Ball?

The imposing odyssey of Dragon Ball it is not only characterized by a franchise full of projects, including television series and dedicated feature films, but also by precious details that paint Akira Toriyama's imagination of an unrivaled cultural component, which is why her masterpiece remains a protégé of publishing world.

It is enough to think, in fact, that even today it is pleasant and rewarding to find new elements regarding Dragon Ball, such as the origins of the dragon Shenron borrowed from Chinese mythology. But it is also these curiosities that allow us to know better the lifestyle of Akira Toriyama, the famous author and the creator of one of the most loved sagas in the world.

The usual Derek Padula, writer and 360 ° enthusiast of the imaginary created by sensei, told an interesting anecdote about the fans about Toriyama's favorite animated film. The author, in fact, on the occasion of a special release revealed that his favorite anime was none other than Wind Valley Nausicaa, of Hayao Miyazaki.

He appreciated this work so much that he decided to pay homage to it on the occasion of the release of the second volume of Dragon Ball, borrowing the feather with the appearance of chivalry, as you can see yourself at the bottom of the news. An interesting detail but that helps us once again to get to know one of the most influential Japanese authors of the last 20 years even better. And you, instead, what do you think of this curiosity? Let us know with a comment below.