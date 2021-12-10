What is needed for steering control on a PWC:

There are a few important items needed for steering control on a PWC. The most important item is the throttle, which controls how much power the engine puts out. The second most important item is the brake, which allows you to slow down or stop the PWC. Steering control is also important, and can be accomplished with either a handlebar or joystick.

Some PWCs also come with reverse gear, which allows you to go in the opposite direction. This can come in handy when trying to get away from a wave or when docking your PWC. Finally, some PWCs have built-in cruise control, which allows you to set a speed and maintain it without having to constantly hold down the throttle. This is a must-have when racing.

PWCs with built-in cruise control can be controlled in the same way as non-cruise-control models, and the only difference is that you don’t need to hold down the throttle once it’s set. The speed of your PWC will automatically increase or decrease depending on any changes in water conditions. Cruise control allows you to take your hands off the handlebars and focus on steering without worrying about what speed you’re traveling at.

the motor on a pwc is running which part of the pwc can cause severe internal injuries:-between the front and rear drive-shaft, between the two inside stern tubes (underneath) near the keel line, between the outside stern tube (just before the rudder assembly)and the bottom of the boat.

The first three are especially dangerous because they are not accessible for direct observation by an operator looking at his pwc from above or beside it.

If someone is stuck in one of these areas, there is little or no visible evidence that injuries have been caused. However, if you see bubbles coming out of someone’s mouth there is a good chance he has suffered internal injuries due to being caught underwater in one of these places on a PWC.

You are operating a PWC what is most likely to create a blind spot:

When you are driving a personal watercraft, the most likely place for a blind spot is directly in front of the craft and to the sides. This is because of the way the pwc is designed – with a high bow and low stern. It is important to be aware of these blind spots when you are driving and to use caution when making turns or changing course.

You are operating a pwc how can you minimize blind spots:

Operating your personal watercraft in the open water, away from other boats will help to minimize the number of times someone is obscured by another boat or object when you are driving. This can significantly reduce the risk of an accident occurring while on the water. Never try to squeeze between someone and shore or another vessel since this can easily result in a collision.

Which operation on a pwc requires more than idle speed:

There are three basic operations you can do with a personal watercraft – idle, forward and reverse. Most of the time, you will use the machine in the forward gear for cruising. For maneuvering in tight spaces or docking, you will need to use reverse. When executing a turn, you will need to use a combination of reverse and idle speeds. Remember – it is always safer to go slow in these situations than to try to hurry and make a mistake.

When is it difficult to reboard a pwc:

One time when it may be difficult to reboard a personal watercraft is after going over the handlebars. If you fall off the back of your craft while riding, it can be difficult to work yourself back up onto the swim step because of the steep angle and force of the moving water. For this reason, anybody who falls should hold on to their PWC until they can get themselves turned around and stopped before trying to reboard.

Which action is safe for a PWC?:-

There are a few things you can do to be safe while operating a personal watercraft. First and foremost, always wear a life jacket. Secondly, never drink alcohol or take drugs before or while driving a PWC – these substances impair your judgment and can lead to serious accidents. Finally, obey all traffic laws and use common sense when on the water. Always give other boats plenty of room and remember that you are operating a powerful machine that can cause damage if not used properly.