What Is Minimum Wage In North Carolina?

The minimum wage in North Carolina is $7.25 per hour, the same as the federal minimum wage. However, some cities and counties in North Carolina have set their minimum wages higher than the state or federal minimum wage. For example, the city of Durham has a minimum wage of $11.00 per hour, and the city of San Francisco has a minimum wage of $15.00 per hour.

Workers who are paid at or below the minimum wage in North Carolina:

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 403,000 workers in North Carolina were paid at or below the minimum wage in 2016. This represents about 8% of all workers in North Carolina.

Of these workers, an estimated 239,000 were paid at exactly the minimum wage (excluding tips), while 162,000 were born under the minimum wage. At 8% of all workers in North Carolina, this makes up a slightly more significant fraction of people earning the minimum wage than is typical nationwide (7%).

The following industries are most likely to employ workers who are paid at or below the prevailing federal minimum wage rate:> Restaurants and other food services;> Other amusement, gambling, and recreation industries;> Amusement parks and arcades;> Retail trade;> Administrative support jobs for individuals or households.

What are the benefits of raising the minimum wage in North Carolina?

A higher minimum wage can benefit many workers in North Carolina. For example, it can help reduce poverty and ensure that workers can afford food, clothing, and shelter. It can also help boost the economy by giving workers more money to spend on goods and services. And, finally, it can help create more jobs by increasing consumer demand.

What are the drawbacks of raising the minimum wage in North Carolina?

There are some potential drawbacks to raising the minimum wage in North Carolina. For example, it could hire fewer workers or cut back on employee hours. It could also cause prices for goods and services to rise, negatively impacting low-income families the most. Finally, it could result in some employers closing their businesses or moving out of state.

Despite these potential drawbacks, there is evidence that raising the minimum wage positively affects the economy. For example, a study by the University of California found that a minimum wage increase to $13.00 per hour in Los Angeles County would result in a net increase in economic activity of $2.5 billion. This would lead to over 24,000 new jobs and raise the wages of an estimated 1.5 million workers in the county.

What is the minimum wage in North Carolina in 2021?

The minimum wage in North Carolina is set to increase to $8.00 per hour on January 1, 2021. This will be the first of several increases mandated by the Fair Wage Act of 2016. The minimum wage will then reach $9.00 per hour in 2022, $10.00 per hour in 2023, and $11.00 per hour in 2024. After that, it will be indexed to inflation.

Workers paid at or below the minimum wage in North Carolina 2021?

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 505,000 workers in North Carolina were paid at or below the minimum wage in 2016. This represents about 10% of all workers in North Carolina. Of these workers, an estimated 244,000 were paid at exactly the minimum wage (excluding tips), while 261,000 were born under the minimum wage. At 10% of all workers in North Carolina, this makes up a more significant fraction of people earning the minimum wage than is typical nationwide (7%) and slightly higher than was seen in 2016 (8%).

What is the new minimum wage in North Carolina?

The minimum wage in North Carolina is $7.25 per hour, regardless of whether an employee earns tips typically. However, if the employer has not made a reasonable faith effort to inform employees about this law and requires them to pay more than $2.13 per hour in tips, it must pay the difference so that the total hourly wage equals at least $7.25 per hour. The purpose of this is to ensure that all workers receive minimum wage—not just those who earn tips on top of their salary.

Workers who are paid at or below minimum wage?

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, almost half (48%) of workers earning at or below minimum wage were 18-to-24 years old. Another 27% were 25-to-34 years old, and 18% were 35-to-44 years old. This suggests that the younger a worker is, the more likely they will be paid at or below minimum wage.

African Americans were disproportionately represented among workers earning at or below minimum wage in race and ethnicity. They accounted for 26% of all such workers, even though they make up only 12% of the workforce overall.

Hispanics (15%) and whites (13%) were also overrepresented relative to their shares of the workforce (10% and 63%, respectively).