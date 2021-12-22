What Is Awake: a Loud Noise, a Shout

Why would you want to wake a device?

That is an excellent question indeed. A “wake” comes from the early days of computing when what we had was dumb devices with no onboard memory or processing power of their own. There had to be some human interface to interact with these machines at all.

These interfaces were called “Wake Screens,” They could respond in different ways depending on how (or if) they were woken up. For example, an alarm clock has limited functionality because after it goes off, its job is done until somebody presses the snooze button again. Still, an answering machine can take messages for anyone who calls it while it’s turned off.

Nowadays, with most devices having their processors and memory, it’s not always necessary to wake them up to interact with them. However, there are still some situations where a wake is the best way to go.

For example, if you have an iPhone that’s locked with a passcode and you want to check the time, you can’t just press the home button because that will only bring up the passcode screen; you have to wake the device up by pressing the power button.

There are also times when you might want to wake a device for security reasons. For example, if you have an iPhone and leave it locked with the passcode screen showing, anybody can pick it up and start using it.

If you have a setting requiring a password to be entered before certain apps can be used, like the Camera or Control Center, somebody who doesn’t know your password will be locked out of those apps. However, if you have your device set up to require a password after waking, they would first need to wake the device up before they could try and guess your password.

What is awake in fluid dynamics:

Awake is a region of turbulence behind a moving body in fluid dynamics. This turbulence can be caused by the movement of the body itself or by the interaction of the body with the fluid through which it is moving. Wakes are often associated with drag, which is the force that resists the motion of a body through a liquid.

Drag can be divided into two categories: parasitic drag and induced drag. Parasitic drag results from friction between the body and the fluid, while induced pain is caused by the vortices (spirals of air) created as the body moves through the liquid.

The amount of drag on a moving object depends on several factors, including its size, shape, and speed. An object with a large surface area would experience more pain because the fluid has a larger contact area to slow down.

A body with a broad, flat shape will have less drag than one long and thin because it has less room in which the fluid can create vortices. Finally, the speed of an object also affects how much drag it experiences. For example, if an airplane were moving at half its cruise speed, there would be only half as much lift provided by its wings, so it could not fly as high or fast as when cruising.

What is awake when someone dies:

Awake is a traditional Irish funeral custom in which people gather to drink and celebrate the deceased’s life. The name comes from the old English word “we can,” which means “to watch.”

Wakes were initially held to ensure that the deceased’s soul had safely departed from the body and was on its way to the afterlife. They later evolved into more of a social event, where friends and family could share memories of the deceased.

Today, wakes are less common than they used to be, but they can still be an essential part of the grieving process. They provide a space for people to come together and support one another as they mourn the loss of a loved one.

Wakes can also be a time for celebration, as people come to remember the life of the person who has died. Some families choose to have a wake before the funeral, while others wake after the funeral. It is up to each family to decide what works best for them.

In many cases, wakes are now being replaced by memorial services. Memorial services are similar to imprints, but they are often held later and are less formal. They provide an opportunity for friends and family to gather and share memories of the deceased in a more relaxed setting. Memorial services can also be held online, allowing people who cannot attend the service in person to participate still.