My Hero Academia 308: the preview of Jump, the new Hero n ° 1

My Hero Academia has just entered its final narrative arc which, although it could last quite a long time, has already revealed some pleasant surprises. In any case, the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has let slip some details for the previews of chapter 308.

The new chapter of My Hero Academia will not be released this week, in fact, through a press release the editorial department explained the reasons for the sudden pause, that is because of Kohei Horikoshi’s precarious health conditions. The publisher also specified that due to the publication time of the magazine they were unable to fix the number of pages in time, which is why some fans have mistakenly understood the message as an April Fool.

In any case, a short preview has been attached to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump that anticipates the readers of the events of chapter 308. The table in question, which you can find at the bottom of the news, is accompanied by the words “The ultimate power of the quirk, the n ° 1 of the new generation of heroes!“

We cannot tell you exactly who the poster refers to, whether to Deku as represented or to someone else, so we just have to wait a couple of days to know the implications of chapter 308 which, barring further unforeseen events, will be released on Manga Plus on April 11th. And you, instead, what do you think of these advances? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.