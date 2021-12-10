What is A Hibachi:

A Hibachi is a portable cooking stove used since the early 18th century. It was often placed in a wooden box with vents on either side to allow air for both the charcoal fire and the cook. The hibachi was designed so that it could be placed directly on tatami mats, which are not combustible.[1] With the beginning of the Meiji period, western style stoves began to replace hibachis.[2][3] During this time, an electric-powered hibachi was developed by Japanese inventor Tanaka Gihei as part of his electricity distribution system (see History). The traditional Japanese hibachi has been described thus: “The distinctive feature of the Japanese brazier is its smallness and compactness. This is achieved by the hibachi having a cylindrical shape and its pan and charcoal chamber fitting into one another with either a screw or bayonet joint.” [4]

A gas grill has evolved from the traditional hibachi mainly in that it uses propane (or natural gas) instead of charcoal as fuel, and because it usually sits on a three legged stand.

The use of propane for cooking purposes became popular during World War II. Before then, charcoal was used almost exclusively due to its portability and effectiveness at driving away flies.[5][6] Another type of modern hibachi is one powered with an electric heating element rather than charcoal or gas,[7][8] and can be found in the form of a table top device.

History:

A hibachi is a brazier or charcoal grill with a pipe leading through the lid to carry off smoke, and often fitted with a damper, used for burning charcoal fuel. Hibachis are typically small enough to be portable and so may be brought indoors for cooking purposes during cold weather, although they do create some amount of indoor air pollution as well as an open flame that can present fire hazards.

As such, they are generally only seen in outdoor contexts such as camping and tailgating; but also for use on ceramic cooktops which lack flat surfaces suitable for traditional ranges or larger grills. They also generate additional heat from their exothermic combustion process, allowing for a separate cooking zone on the cooktop.

What is a hibachi dinner:

Hibachi is a Japanese cooking style where food is cooked on an iron hot plate (Teppan) with vegetables and meat. The most popular hibachi dish is the hibachi chicken which has gained popularity in the United States after American soldiers tasted it during world war 2

As to how this became a part of American cuisine:

According to published sources, military personnel stationed in Japan during the 1940s brought their taste for teppanyaki back to America when they returned home. Some believe that New York City chefs then adapted it into what we now know as an American classic – Hibachi Steak.

There are many different types of Hibachi including seafood, steak, chicken, scallop, shrimp and others. Diners can choose their own ingredients and have them cooked right in front of them on the Hibachi grill. The meal is always a fun and interactive experience for all.

Hibachi chicken:

The Hibachi chicken is a dish made with chicken breasts that are marinated in teriyaki sauce and then grilled on a hibachi. The chicken is cooked until it is slightly charred on the outside and juicy on the inside. It’s a delicious and easy-to-make meal that is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients:

2 chicken breasts, cut into tenders

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the chicken breasts and teriyaki sauce. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight.

2. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

3. Grill the chicken for 5-7 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature reaches 165˚F.

Hibachi shrimp:

The hibachi shrimp is a dish made with shrimp that are marinated in teriyaki sauce and then grilled on a hibachi. The shrimp are cooked until they are slightly charred on the outside and juicy on the inside. It’s a delicious and easy-to-make meal that is perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients:

1 pound of shelled, deveined shrimp (tails left on)

1/2 cup teriyaki sauce

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, combine the shrimp and teriyaki sauce. Marinate for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight.

2. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

3. Grill the shrimp for 3-5 minutes per side, or until the internal temperature reaches 165˚F.