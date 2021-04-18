The 33 best comedy series on Netflix, HBO, Amazon and other streaming platforms

How good a good comedy comes to us from time to time, if only for its ability to distract us and make us laugh for a long time. So today we are going to propose a good festival of humor, specifically 33 pieces of television comedies ranging from the classic sitcom to the dramatic comedy that you can find on Netflix, HBO Spain, Amazon, Movistar +, Apple TV +, Disney + and Filmin.

‘Archer’

Sterling Archer is one of the best secret agents in the world … but he is also a macho, an alcoholic and an egomaniac in the face. A sensational spy fiction that is currently preparing its eleventh season.

‘Arrested Development’

One of those “best series that left before their time” and that, in fact, Netflix rescued are the adventures of the Bluths, a dysfunctional family of rich people who intend to continue with their lifestyle despite the fact that circumstances have changed drastically.

‘Barry’

Bill Hader stars in and co-creates this comedy in which he plays a hit man who finds himself seduced by the world of acting, deciding to put aside his old profession. A wildly effective black comedy sitcom that is capable of delivering absolutely perfect episodes.

‘Bojack Horseman’

It might not be the perfect example of a hilarious and upbeat comedy to watch at times like these because, in fact, it’s pretty much the opposite. However the story of Bojack, a former star of the 90s trying to get out of the hole, is a masterpiece that mixes humor with a deep reflection on addiction, mental health and other subjects.

‘Brooklyn Nine Nine’

One of the many great “workplace sitcoms” that have come out of Michael Schur’s factory takes us inside a police station. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) is a great detective but somewhat disastrous and immature, something that the arrival of the new captain (André Braugher) wants to put an end to.

‘Chapter 0’

Joaquín Reyes and Ernesto Sevilla captains this anthology of two seasons full of humor with a great touch of fantasy and science fiction. The tables of this duo are noticeable and what we find is a technically outstanding work that takes us through unsuspected levels of hilarity.

‘Community’

A lawyer banned from practicing for lying about his title joins an unlikely study group at an adult training center. Based on Dan Harmon’s own experiences, the comedy starts out shy but soon manages to hook and make us laugh episode by episode.

‘How I Met Your Mother’

Although with its last season there was a lot of “denial” of the series, it must be admitted that it marked an entire era in terms of television romantic comedies. A kind of mix of ‘Friends’ and ‘Lost’ (the latter in terms of obsession and fan theories) that had us for years wondering who would be the mother of Ted’s children.

‘Los Conchords (Flight of the Conchords)’

Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie jump from New Zealand to try to become “the Americas” and jump to world fame with their musical duo in this wonderful musical comedy. Sure, it won’t be easy … but we’ll have a lot of fun with their adventures and the hilarious lyrics of their songs.

‘Derry Girls’

They are in a dangerous area, Northern Ireland in the middle of the conflict of the 90s, but they are more concerned about being able to link one of these days. A teenage comedy and its occurrences and with a dose of Celtic music that became fashionable at the time that is an antidote to boredom.

‘Fleabag’

Come for the premise, stay for the genius embodied in Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Acid, irreverent and with a game with the viewer that is delicious in which we become accomplices of the shamelessness and the high and low moments of the protagonist.

‘Futurama’

The great news of Star’s arrival on Disney + was that, finally, we were going to have ‘Futurama’ in streaming. The Matt Groening series is a hilarious dissection of the future through a delivery company that we don’t really know how it manages to survive.

‘Friends’

The object of desire of all streaming platforms and, in fact, there are millionaire bids to have it. Ross, Monica, Chendler, Joey, Rachel and Phoebe are six friends whose dynamic stories and anecdotes have created legendary moments over the years.

‘The Good Place’

Imagine that you wake up in a waiting room, they receive you and the first thing they tell you is that you are dead and that thanks to how good you are you have reached the “good side”, a kind of heaven. Only you know that you shouldn’t be there. That is the premise of a series that manages to evolve and reinvent itself season by season, being an essential of the decade.

‘The computer scientists’ (IT Crowd)

One of those sitcoms with which you can perfectly end with stiffness from all the laughs it causes. Richard Ayoade, Chris O’Dowd and Katherine Parkinson play the workers in a company’s IT department.

‘Inside no. 9’

Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith create and star in a strange, quirky, absurd, cult black comedy. An anthology whose only element in common is the number 9 as an identifier of the setting where each episode is set.

‘Larry David’

The co-creator of ‘Seinfeld’ and his neuros are the protagonists of this series that turns, like the aforementioned, on nothing. It is shot in the style of “cinemá verité” and with improvisation as the main component in an exercise defined by David as retrowriting.

‘What we do in the shadows’

About to release the second season, the “spin off” series of the New Zealand film by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement brings the concept of “vampires sharing a flat” to New York. So much fun, deliberately tacky but absolutely delicious.

‘The wonderful Mrs. Maisel’

The not so new of Amy Sherman-Palladino takes us back to the fifties to the story of Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) who decides to take charge of her life and try to make a career as a comedian. An agile and optimistic comedy like few others.

‘Master of None’

Among the semi-autobiographical comedies of the new school, Aziz Ansari’s is perhaps the most rounded. Personal, intimate, fun, aware that millennials are closer to thirty than twenty and what that means.

‘Look what you have done’

From the mind and experiences of Berto Romero comes this comedy about fatherhood, his in particular. Two seasons (and a third in preparation) in which the comedian displays his talent to present how hard and comforting it is to be a family man and, in addition, to work in show business.

‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’

Perhaps the most valued thing that there is on Netflix, at least for my part, is that ‘Monty Python’s Flying Circus’ is complete, the series of skits that the legendary British group made between the late sixties and early seventies for the BBC.

‘Mythic Quest’

It has positioned itself among the best of 2020 and is one of the best of its own platform. A hilarious look into the ins and outs of a video game studio created by and starring Rob McElhenney and his regular collaborators.

‘The Office’

Now that he is fifteen years old, not without controversy, it is a great time to vindicate the North American adaptation of Ricky Gervais’s creation with Steve Carrell as the headliner. A comedy that finds it difficult to get the point, especially in its first season, but as soon as they grease up dynamics, it is a real gem.

‘Psych’

I wanted to take the opportunity to vindicate this peculiar mixture of comic and dramatic genres through the story of Shawn, who pretends to be a psychic and helps the police solve many cases. Eight seasons of cases, in fact.

‘Rick and Morty’

Wacky sci-fi, nerdy references, and self-destructive characters come together in this animated comedy starring a mad scientist and his grandson. A hilarious series that quickly ranked among the highlights of [adult swim], something quite complicated in itself.

‘Seinfeld’

After being absent for a few months from streaming, ‘Seinfeld’ lands on this list as one of the best comedies of all time. Point and ball. The comings and goings of this group of friends and their quirks and neuroses delighted us for nine seasons.

‘Silicon Valley’

With its ups and downs and all, ‘Silicon Valley’ has managed to make its place among the best comedies on HBO with its scathing satire on the core of computer technology with Pied Piper at the center of it all.

‘South Park’

The biggest shame about recommending ‘South Park’ is that it’s hard to push due to the pushback it can cause at first. But even so, it is extremely worth remembering that two decades later, the Trey Parker and Matt Stone series still retains a fresh, irreverent and wildly hilarious humor.

‘The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

In times like these, it is worth remembering the adventures of this optimistic girl who goes out into the world after being held in a bunker for fifteen years. Tina Fey puts all her heart into crafting this tender and referential comedy.

‘Veep’

Although ‘Avenue 5’ has not turned out to be the jewel that we waited from the hand of Armando IanucciIt’s a good time to rewatch the excellent political satire starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Quick dialogues and mutual contempt in half an hour per session.

‘Shame’

Although personally the third left me a bit tepid, the comedy starring Javier Gutiérrez and Malena Alterio is an example of how much we like to see people get into wonderful gardens. Of course, it works better than usual when they go for something more mature.

‘The black viper’

Rowan Atkinson has immortalized two characters and Edward Blackadder’s is probably his best work. A historical comedy that navigates the times with the hilarious goings-on of this British nobleman.

So far our selection. As always, I’m sure I’ve missed some of them, what streaming comedy series do you recommend?