What Is 7?

7 is the natural number following six and preceding 8.

In mathematics, 7 is the fourth prime number. Creating a perfect square with only two prime numbers is impossible, so 7 is the second composite number.

7 has two positive divisors, 1 and 7, which are its prime factors. It also has two negative divisors, −1 and −7.

7 is the smallest whole number that is not a multiple of 2 or 3. It is also the sum of two consecutive triangular numbers (1 + 6 = 7).

Some trivia about 7: A standard deck of 52 playing cards contains seven suits. On most digital watches, the time 7:07 corresponds to July 7th. In the United States, professional baseball’s World Series is played every seven years.

Some interesting facts about the number seven:

-In Judaism, seven signifies completeness.

-There are seven colors in a rainbow.

-The word “week” comes from the Old English “Wicca,” meaning “witch.” Witches were said to have meetings on Friday nights, which is why that day was known as “Witches’ Sabbath.”

-In Norse mythology, seven heavenly maidens fly over the world, spinning gold into fine webbing. This webbing is used to create dazzling tapestries that depict the history of the world.

-According to Greek legend, the God Apollo killed his sister, the moon goddess, Diana, on the seventh day of the month.

-In China, there are seven traditional deadly sins: anger, greed, envy, laziness, arrogance, gluttony, and lust.

-The number seven is often associated with luck and good fortune. In Italy, for instance, it is believed that anyone who sees a group of seven sixes in a row will be blessed with good luck.

-In Christianity, seven is the number of perfection and completion. It is also the number of days God took to create the world.

-There are seven notes on a musical scale.

-The Bible mentions seven times that God is the only one who knows when the end will come.

-There are seven wonders of the ancient world.

What is seven as a fraction?

4/7

This number is equal to the ratio of 1, and a number can be multiplied by 4 and 7 and result in an integer. This number is called the common difference between 4 and 7. One such difference is 2 (i.e., 4×2 = 8, 7×2 = 14). Therefore, we get:

For example: If it is observed that the points A(3, 4) and B (9, 10) lie on a line segment, then we can infer that 3/10 + 9/10 = 12/10 = 2 + 6/10 = 8/10 which implies that:

A(1/7, 1) and B(6/7, 10) lie online.

So, The equation of the line is given by 2y = 8x − 48, which implies that y = 4x + 16.

Uses of 7?

1. There are seven days a week.

2. Seven is also the atomic number for selenium, an element needed to support healthy thyroid function.*

3. September 7th is National Cheeseburger Day!*

4. The seventh month in many countries starts on July 7th and ends on August 6th.*

5. September 7th is also Teacher Appreciation day!

What is seven as a percentage?

700%

7 is the result of multiplying seven by 100. Therefore, it is equal to 700%. This number can calculate the percent increase or decrease between two numbers.

For example, if there is a 20% increase in sales from last year, then the current year’s sales are 120% of the previous year. Likewise, if there is a 30% decrease in sales from last year, then the current year’s sales are 70% of the previous year.

Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines.

