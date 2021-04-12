Everyeye.it looks for newsers, reviewers and columnists for the Anime section

Everyeye.it select new collaborators interested in inserting news, reviews and articles in the section Anime: the role includes the research, insertion and writing of news related to the world of anime, manga and comics in general (also Italian and American) for newsers. Previews, previews, reviews, critiques and in-depth specials for those who want to create articles.

The work takes place from home independently (under the supervision of a manager), in addition to the knowledge of the Italian language, a good capacity for expression and understanding and a critical spirit in line with the needs of the editorial staff.

For newsers we intend to enhance the following ranges:

Early afternoon: from 1pm to 5pm

In the evening: from 20:00 to 23:00

In particular, we are looking for experienced people of Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE, Attack of the Giants, Naruto e Boruto, Tokyo Ghoul, The Seven Deadly Sins, Hunter X Hunter, Pokemon, Mazinger Z and One Punch Man, and who also has a good knowledge of the current landscape and the cornerstones of Japanese animation and comics.

We are also looking for comics experts, in particular Marvel e DC, who know the most recent editorial lines and historical ones and are familiar with the most famous personalities (Spider-Man, Avengers, Batman, Superman, Justice League, etc.)

The collaboration is paid, the details will be discussed with applicants privately. Interested parties can send their application by attaching, in addition to the curriculum vitae, a minimum of 5 news for those interested in the news, two articles (possibly a review and an in-depth analysis) for those who want to join the columnists staff.

The news and articles must be original and written entirely in your own hand, the address to which to send material and applications is [email protected].