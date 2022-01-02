What Happens During Metaphase:

The centromeres divide, and each half is attached to a different cell side. The chromosomes become visible and line up in the middle of the cell. This is called metaphase.

During metaphase, the chromosomes are aligned in the middle of the cell. The cells then pinch in two, separating the chromosomes into the new daughter cells. This process is called mitosis.

Mitosis:

Mitosis is when a cell separates its DNA into two new cells. It occurs during reproductive cells (eggs and sperm), healing wounds, and growth. Mitosis begins with prophase, continues through metaphase and anaphase, and ends with telophase.

During prophase, the chromosomes coil and twist into a strand called chromatids. The cell then goes through metaphase, anaphase, and telophase to create two identical cells from the one parent cell.

[1]After chromosome pairs have aligned in the middle of the cell, they begin to split. Centromeres divide, and each half attaches to a different side of the splitting cell. Each half of the centromere becomes a new centromere for its respective side of the split-apart daughter cells.

[2] At the same time, spindle fibers attach to either end of each chromosome arm, pulling them away from their respective centromeres and toward opposite sides of the dividing cell.

[3] This process continues until it results in two identical cells: both with the same number of chromosomes and each chromosome paired with its original centromere. These new cells then grow into two similar daughter cells.

[4]So metaphase is not when they split but when the separated chromatids of a replicated chromosome are lined up in the middle of a cell, ready to divide.

When metaphase starts, spindle fibers on either end of the replicated arm of a chromosome are attached to both halves, ensuring it will pull apart down the centerline. This is mitosis – where copies of all chromosomes are created so that one parent cell has become two daughter cells.

[5]In this example, metaphase is when the double strands have been pulled away from their respective centromeres so that *each* chromosome has two arms. The chromosomes are lined up in the middle of the cell and will now split down the middle.

[6]This process is called mitosis.

Metaphase plate:

A thin disk-like structure that forms in the cell nucleus during cell division. It is formed by the chromosomes, duplicated and sorted into pairs. The metaphase plate is visible under a microscope when cells are dividing.

Anaphase:

The stage of cell division following metaphase, during which the chromosomes are pulled apart to opposite ends of the cell.

Telophase:

The stage of cell division following anaphase, during which the chromosomes are reassembled, and the new cells divide.

There are four stages of mitosis:

prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase. During prophase, the DNA within the nucleus begins to unravel and form chromosomes. During metaphase, the chromosomes come from an even plate in the center of the cell. The centrioles then attach to opposite ends of the scale and pull it into two separate nuclei.

During anaphase, this process is sped up where each end of the chromosome goes to opposite sides (poles) of the cell. Finally, during telophase, the cells begin dividing again where nucleoli reappear, and proteins are synthesized in preparation for cytokinesis.

What happens during metaphase 1 :

The chromosomes line up at the cell center and are attached to the spindle fibers. The centromeres, which contain the chromosomes’ DNA, face the cell’s poles.

What happens during anaphase 1 :

The chromosomes are pulled to opposite poles of the cell.

What happens during telophase 1:

The chromosomes reassemble, and new cells are formed. Nucleoli reappear, and proteins are synthesized in preparation for cytokinesis.

Mitosis is a process of cell division that produces two daughter cells, each with the same genetic information as the parent cell. The process occurs in all eukaryotic cells (cells with a nucleus) and replaces old or damaged cells with new, healthy ones. There are four stages of mitosis: prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.

During prophase, the DNA within the nucleus begins to unravel and form chromosomes. During metaphase, the chromosomes come from an even plate in the center of the cell. The centrioles then attach to opposite ends of the scale and pull it into two separate nuclei. During anaphase, this process is sped up where each end of the chromosome goes to opposite sides (poles) of the cell. Finally, during telophase, the cells begin dividing again where nucleoli reappear, and proteins are synthesized in preparation for cytokinesis.

What happens during metaphase 2

The chromosomes line up at the cell center and are attached to the spindle fibers. The centromeres, which contain the chromosomes’ DNA, face the cell’s poles.

What happens during telophase 2:

The chromosomes reassemble, and new cells are formed. Nucleoli reappear, and proteins are synthesized in preparation for cytokinesis.

Metaphase is a stage of mitosis specific to eukaryotic organisms (organisms whose cells contain a nucleus).

The main events occurring at this metaphase include:

the alignment of chromosomes along the central axis, known as the metaphase plate; separation of sister chromatids (forms produced by DNA replication) near the end of this process; movement or “separation” of homologous pairs toward opposite poles.

It occurs at the end of the prophase and the beginning of the anaphase. Chromosomes (consisting of DNA) become visible and line up in the middle of the cell by attaching to the spindle fibers formed by microtubules. The centromeres, which contain the chromosomes’ DNA, face the cell’s poles.