Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome: They Are Blessed With A Baby!!

Fans of the Harry Potter Actor, Rupert Grint will be happy to know that he and girlfriend, Georgia Groome are blessed with a newborn baby. It was so exciting and heartwarming that the couple is now experiencing the showers of happiness. It has been around a month when Rupert did announce about the pregnancy of his girlfriend.

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome Are Happy With Newborn Baby

Rupert Grint, as you all know, is an English actor as well as producer who has been dating Georgia Groome since 2011. At an age of 31 years, Rupert now did become the happiest father by the grace of the almighty god. A newborn baby girl is now the addition to the life of Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome.

Recently, a representative of Rupert Grint did announce an official statement confirming the addition of a new life. He also adds that the couple will hope for people to respect their privacy at this point in life.

All the 90s’ kids will surely happen to have Rupert Grint as one of his favorite characters from the Harry Potter Movie Series. Fans are so happy and have tons of excitement for Rupert becoming the father of a baby girl. His social media accounts are filling up with thousands of comments congratulating and wishing the couple best for future life. It is believable to know that fans are so supportive from the beginning of Rupert Grint’s fame.

After 9 years of a successful relationship, Georgia Groome is now having a baby with the boyfriend Rupert Grint. Georgia is well known for her acting in Perfect Snogging, Thongs, and The Holding. Earlier in 2018, the beautiful actor did mention that she is ready to settle up and establish a happy family. So here we are with the exciting news of Rupert and Georgia’s newborn baby girl.

The couple is trying to not disclose much about their relationship publicly. But it has been a pleasure to know that fans and followers are suggesting lovely names for the baby girl along with their best wishes.

